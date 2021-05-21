He Was One of the World’s Top Supermodels. Now He’s Making Pizza in a B.C. Surf Town
Having grown up in Naples, the birthplace of pizza, and trained there in the art of Vera Pizza Napoletana, Marco de Conciliis might just make the most authentic pizzas on Vancouver Island. But he has another tale to tell. Because before he and his partner Heather MacGillivray opened Basic Goodness Pizzeria in Tofino, de Conciliis spent close to 30 years as one of the top male models on the planet.montecristomagazine.com