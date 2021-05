A face mask variance has been approved by the Wyoming Department of Health for Riverton’s Schools, Superintendent JoAnne Andre Flanagan reported Wednesday morning. “At our previous board meeting, a motion was approved that when Fremont County’s Covid-19 transmission was in the low zone, we would submit a variance request,” she said. “We’ve been in the low infection zone now for about three weeks, we submitted a request, and we received approval for the variance, which will begin tomorrow, Thursday May 13.”