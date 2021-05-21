newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Do Watercolor Tattoos Hurt More Or Less Than Regular Tattoos?

By Adam England
Posted by 
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest things to consider when getting a tattoo is the type of design you want, as there are quite a few out there, from traditional to 3D tattoos to dot tattoos. Many tattoo aficionados are big on traditional designs, but what about watercolor tattoos? Something of a new kid on the tattoo block, watercolor tattoos are known as such because they resemble watercolor paintings, composed of lots of bright color. The result? A modern look that's free from the typical black outlines of most tattoos.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Ink#Tattooing#Kid Ink#Skin Color#3d Design#Canadian#Watercolor Tattoos#Regular Tattoos#Traditional Tattoos#Dot Tattoos#Watercolor Paintings#Bright Color#Insert Ink#Unique Pieces#Traditional Designs#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Beauty & FashionByrdie

34 Meaningful Mother-Daughter Tattoo Ideas

For some people, there’s nothing stronger than the mother-daughter bond. Although you may occasionally get on each other’s nerves and sometimes butt heads, there’s always an underlying layer of love. Any tattoo that you get with your mother (or daughter) will automatically be meaningful, but sometimes you want to do just a bit more to really show off that love. After all, a tattoo will last forever—just like your bond—so you want to be sure it’s perfect.
Queens, NYByrdie

17 "Feminine" Tattoo Ideas That Transcend Gender

“Feminine” tattoos tend to be defined by certain elements—styles like watercolor, fine line, or minimalist; thin or medium lines; and the images themselves. However, tattoos don’t really have a gender: Anyone can get a “feminine” tattoo. When it comes down to it, it’s all about getting a tattoo that fits your taste and style by working with an artist who can bring those elements to life.
Hair Carecoveteur.com

The Professional’s Guide to Summer Hair Color

Throughout lockdown, people all over the world have taken part in the discussion of personal style in a post-vaccine world. Perhaps you're committing to your most glamorous garb now that the Summer of Hedonism is upon us, or maybe you're sticking to the comfortable yet stylish shoes you've worn throughout your time working from home, day in and day out. Regardless, something is changing about our collective personal style, where it seems that people are simply wearing what they want now for the sake of making themselves feel good. And of course we cannot discount how greatly hair plays into style, whether you are pairing your favorite cottage-core look with simple braids or are dying neon streaks into your tresses to go with your Y2K style. So which hair colors will reign supreme this summer? TIGI international creative team member and master colorist/senior educator at Rob Peetoom Salon Nina Rubel, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Rita Lowery Hair Rita Lowery, Mane Addicts celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, and colorist and R+Co Collective member Richy Kandasamy have the answers.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Playful Pastel Hair Salons

The Maria Nila Hair Salon in Stockholm received a full redesign, developed by ASKA architecture studio, that showcased the haircare brand's personality with a playful pastel theme. The hair salon, which serves as the brand's headquarters as well as Maria Nila's personal living space, now invites customers in with a series of plexiglass archways that look like dripping haircare products.
Skin CareRefinery29

The Top 5 Nail Polish Trends Of Summer 2021 Are Right Here

If your style choices lean neutral — white, cream, black, denim — you may feel compelled to infuse some summer brights into your accessories. Whether it's a pink linen button-up thrown over a white tee, or a baby-blue purse that you wear on repeat when the temperature peaks 70, the saturated tones imbue optimism and happiness.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Maybelline & Urban Sophistication’s Collab Includes The Viral Blush & Mascara

Anyone who’s on TikTok and/or Instagram knows that social media can wreak havoc on your self-esteem. Sure, once you find your community, support can be helpful. But the constant face-changing filters and Face Tuned bodies can be exhausting. That’s why Urban Sophistication and Maybelline New York partnered to create a limited-edition bundle in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Skin CarePopSugar

"Flipside" Manicures Are Here to Give Your Standard Nail Art a Hidden Twist

We think about nail art trends often at POPSUGAR — from "ice cube" nails that take inspiration from literal ice cubes to the "Pucci" manicure that marries bold colors and abstract patterns to match the designer's geometric prints — but even despite how out-there they are becoming these days, there's one thing we've rarely considered: painting the backside of your nails. Until now.
Murray, KYPosted by
97.5 WAMZ

Kentucky Tattoo Artists Cover Up Gang, Hate Tattoos Free Of Charge

Tattoo artists in Kentucky are giving people the chance to erase their past mistakes for free. Gallery X Art Collective in Murray is part of the the Cover The Hate campaign. It started last summer when shop owners posted a message on Instagram saying "If you have a racist tattoo and want it gone, I'll cover it for free. No questions asked. I choose the design. Let's get that s**t off your body."
Hair Carefashionisers.com

Best Hairstyles For Fat Face

People thought that the best way to have a smaller and slimmer face is through exercising. Total Shape proves that diet and workout contribute a lot to good health and body figure. It’s definitely true but sometimes you need to add a little bit of creativity and fashion to complete the overall look.
MakeupPosted by
HelloGiggles

I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Red Lipstick Is Unlike Any I’ve Ever Tried

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. Finding the perfect shade of red lipstick can feel like an endless journey. It can make or break an entire beauty routine, especially when taking complexion into account. As a beauty writer, I have tried hundreds of red lipsticks, and not all have provided me with that perfect Hollywood-approved pop of color. I thought I had found my favorites, but a new one has arrived, and it comes just as a summer of face-focused beauty routines begin.
Hialeah, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Tattoo Vanish Method's All-Natural Tattoo Removal Process Erases Tattoo Regret

One of the nation’s leading tattoo removal companies is utilizing the world's first all-natural non-laser tattoo removal method. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC announced today that’s all-natural tattoo removal process erases tattoo regret as well. “Tattoo Vanish® Method is...
Beauty & FashionPulptastic

25 Rib Tattoos For Men Who Laugh At Pain

Rib tattoos are impressive works that not everyone would want to attempt. The rib area including the sides are considered the second most painful body part to place a tattoo. The benefit of a rib tattoo however, is the large expanse of skin to place a tattoo. You can go wild with a large tattoo, like traditional Americana or Japanese style tattoos. However, most people who have rib tattoos have a lot of restraint by placing smaller and more manageable tattoos on their sides and ribs.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

New tattoo studio specializes in custom body art

A new appointment-only tattoo studio, Quill Arcana, opened last week in Denton. The three-person studio does all custom work, according to a Facebook post by artist Chai Lee. Artists specialize in color and realism but also work in “illustrative, neo-traditional and grayscale” styles, according to the post. The studio does...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Fairycore Fashion is the Dreamy, Ethereal Trend You Have to Try

With the rise of TikTok, Gen Z continues to be key player in deciding today's fashion trends. They've brought back sweater vests and made it clear that straight-leg jeans were cooler than skinnies, and although some of their picks may feel a bit less familiar, they're still worth taking note of. The Fairycore trend, for instance, is here to welcome you to a world much dreamier than that of sweatpants, as we look ahead to a future of dressing up and experimenting with clothes again.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Peach fuzz: a guide to downy facial hair, and how to remove it

From magnifying mirrors to HD cameras and selfie culture, peach fuzz or vellus hair can become a source of anxiety - here’s how to remove it if you want to, and a case for leaving yours be. Peach fuzz: sounds cute and friendly, can be a pain if you’ve got...
Relationshipsthetrendspotter.net

28 Meaningful Sibling Tattoos to Celebrate Your Bond

If you love your sibling and want to celebrate the bond you share, then an excellent way to do this is with a tattoo. Those who are close to their siblings know that this is a connection like no other. These are the people who you will love unconditionally and will always have your back. It is like having a built-in best friend for life. When it comes to deciding on your body art, there are many different options to choose from; simple and minimalistic to detailed and complicated pieces. You can opt for gender-neutral unisex designs that can be worn by brothers and sisters or matching pieces. Celebrate a childhood memory with a character from a favorite TV show or pick a meaningful quote that moves you. If you are looking for inspiration for your next ink, keep reading.
Makeupthecut.com

The Legendary Makeup Artist Bringing Backstage Beauty to the Masses

To beauty editors, it doesn’t quite feel like Fashion Week until the moment when you push through the chaos backstage to temporarily take refuge in the cocoon of calm around Diane Kendal. The British makeup artist is an industry icon who’s always happy to break down the striking looks she’s created for the runway, not just by product name, but by texture, color, concept, and technique.