John Hinderaker of the Powerline blog explores the likelihood of mask mandates going away completely. The CDC has finally bowed to reality, acknowledging that there is no reason for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, let alone outdoors. Call me cynical, but my guess is the polling has gone South on mask mandates. People have had enough. Next thing you know, Joe Biden will take off his mask to celebrate his administration’s great victory over the coronavirus. Must have been those vaccines Biden was so instrumental in developing. …