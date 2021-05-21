newsbreak-logo
The Big Stars Who Just Signed On To Star In Knives Out 2

By Melissa Willets
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Knives Out 2" is shaping up to have as exciting of a cast as the first movie. First, we know Daniel Craig is returning to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc (via IMDb). Meanwhile, the mega star will make $100 million for this and the third installment of the massively-successful film series. We also learned recently that the hilarious Kathryn Hahn has been cast in the sequel, as has Janelle Monae, and Dave Bautista.

