Warren, MI

Palestinian peace march scheduled at Warren City Hall

Macomb Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Palestinian Peace March is scheduled to be held Sunday, May 23, 11:30 a.m. at Warren City Hall. Organizers expect between 1,000 - 2,000 people to attend the gathering, which should go until about 2 p.m. Individuals from all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to attend. Guest speakers and attendees include members of the Jewish-Voice for Peace-Detroit; former gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed; State Representative Abraham Aiyash; and civil rights attorney Huwaida Arraf.

