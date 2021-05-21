Jacksonville Westside-Seabreeze spring football takeaways: Blake Boda exits with injury

The cry “Play ball!” came at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, an hour late due to rain and 13 months late due to COVID-19. The Daytona Tortugas played their home opener Tuesday, and of course, I was there. Aside from the pleasures of watching the game, Opening Day is a fan reunion day, a Day of Obligation. A day for regulars to reclaim their customary spots, catch up with folks they hadn’t seen since last season, and note with concern any changes in the ballpark. And fans counted down the days until this home opener even more than usual.