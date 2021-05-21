Jacksonville Westside-Seabreeze spring football takeaways: Blake Boda exits with injury
DAYTONA BEACH — Blake Boda's promising spring season ended with his non-throwing arm in a sling, and an ice pack on his shoulder. Seabreeze's rising junior quarterback exited Thursday's 14-7 loss to Jacksonville Westside in the second quarter with what he described as "joint dislocation." Head Coach Pat Brown said the move was precautionary, and he does not expect the injury to affect Boda's availability come August.