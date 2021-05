Nick Gage doesn't need it right now, but he knows that when he does need a new mattress, he will have one that was gifted to him by David Arquette. David Arquette’s journey in professional wrestling is one of the most colorful and unique stories of all time. Legitimately being in the record books alongside Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, and Bill Goldberg as a WCW World Heavyweight Champion, David Arquette was once seen as the sole representative of the lowest low in the history of pro wrestling.