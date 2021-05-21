newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Secret Surgery Gisele Bundchen Regrets

By Joey Keogh
Posted by 
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Gisele Bundchen is undisputedly one of the most beautiful women in the world. The Victoria's Secret Angel, who's married to Tom Brady and originally hails from Brazil, has been modeling since she was 13 years old, as The Guardian notes. Bundchen relocated to New York at 18 and was quickly snapped up by high-fashion designers, including Alexander McQueen and Dolce & Gabbana. She worked extensively throughout the '90s and early 2000s, gradually becoming the highest-paid model in the world.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Person
Kate Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Breasts#The Secret#Guardian#Dolce Gabbana#Brazilian#Victoria S Secret#Husband Tom Brady#Surgery#High Fashion Designers#Curves#Women#Self Esteem Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Brazil
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady Has Message for Ex Bridget Moynahan on Her 50th Birthday

Tom Brady is sending well wishes to ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The 43-year-old quarterback took to Instagram on April 28 help the Blue Bloods actress mark a milestone in her life: her 50th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Brady sent Moynahan birthday wishes via a sweet and rare photo featuring their 13-year-old son Jack.
NFLhousedigest.com

Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen's Homes Will Make You Jealous

Given his success and longevity as an NFL superstar — and her worldwide supermodel status — it's no surprise that Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have an impressive real estate portfolio from coast to coast, via StreetEasy. While they have several homes at their disposal, we've gotten an inside look at two of their primary properties: the couple's former Massachusetts mansion and their current home in Tampa.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Special Message For Gisele Bundchen

Happy Mother’s Day, everyone. Tributes for moms are pouring in from all over the place, including the sports world, where several notable athletes and coaches have taken to social media to pay tribute. Tom Brady took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post a special message for his wife and...
CelebritiesPosted by
EatThis

Supermodel Chanel Iman Just Shared Her Butt-Toning Workout

Staying in runway-ready shape is no small order, and it's what keeps supermodel Chanel Iman so dedicated to her fitness routine, despite her busy schedule. In a new post to trainer Kirk Myers' Instagram Stories, the model reveals the exact workout she does to stay fit and maintain her enviable posterior.
NFLGossip Cop

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Expanding Family With Another Baby?

Tom Brady may be fresh off another Super Bowl ring, but one tabloid claimed last year that the NFL superstar had something else to celebrate. Will Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, soon be welcoming their third child? Gossip Cop investigates. Another Baby On The Way For Tom Brady?. Last...
NFLPosted by
Best Life

Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Wife and Ex Together

It's been almost 15 years since NFL star Tom Brady and actor Bridget Moynahan were together, but the two exes are forever tied because of the child they share. They welcomed their son Jack in 2007, after they'd already ended their three-year relationship and Brady had moved on with model Gisele Bündchen, whom he'd later marry and with whom he'd have two more kids. (Moynahan married her husband Andrew Frankel in 2015.) However, the stars made it clear on Mother's Day that their extended family is still close. On Sunday, Brady shared a rare photo of his ex and his wife together to celebrate the holiday. To see the snaps and hear about their co-parenting relationship, keep reading.
NFLPosted by
People

Tom Brady Dedicates Mother's Day Tribute to Gisele Bündchen: 'My Numero Uno'

Tom Brady is honoring Gisele Bündchen this Mother's Day. The NFL star, 43, shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram Sunday, applauding her as a mom to their two kids, son Benjamin Rein, 11, and 8-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

The daily gossip: Ben Affleck sent some 'loving' emails, Demi Lovato is going to prove aliens are real, and more

How does one rekindle a romance after a 17-year hiatus? If you're Ben Affleck, it's with a series of "loving and longing" emails to ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez. Affleck reportedly began emailing Lopez in February, and the correspondence continued through April. Cut to May and Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez are broken up, and she spent a week in Montana with Affleck, prompting everyone to wonder what the heck was in those emails. TMZ reports Affleck told Lopez she looked beautiful in photos and that he wished he could be with her in the Dominican Republic. It's not earth-shattering, but it seemed to work on Lopez, who wrote that Affleck could "own her heart" with his pen. The real question is did Affleck's email address match his finsta handle: PositiveAttitudeHunting@gmail.com, perhaps? [TMZ, The Week]
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Gisele Bündchen's family photos cause a stir

There’s no denying where Gisele Bündchen gets her model good looks! The star left fans amazed when she shared photos with her beloved mum - and they're identical. Gisele posted a black-and-white snapshot and one of her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, and another side-by-side throwback from their modelling days. WATCH: Gisele...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zac Efron’s Aussie friend slams plastic surgery rumors

One of Zac Efron’s closest friends has responded to the rumors he had work done. “It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it,” Kyle Sandilands, 49, said on “The Kyle and Jackie O” radio show in Australia on Friday. “Why bother?”. The radio show...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

See Christie Brinkley Modeling With Her 2 Daughters

Christie Brinkley spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl and made history on Sports Illustrated, but now, she's booked one of her most cherished modeling gigs yet. Brinkley and her daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, recently modeled together in a Mother's Day fashion campaign for NYDJ, formerly known as Not Your Daughter's Jeans. Keep reading to see the supermodel and her daughters posing together, and for more on another model's kid, See Heidi Klum's Adorable Selfie With Lookalike Daughter Leni.