Trout Lake Beach Opens on Saturday

The electric blue ICE Lakehttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Today, I am going to share another favorite hike of mine- Ice Lake and Island Lake trail. The electric blue color lake at the end of the trail is an eye soothing scene sight and its worthy. Ice Lake and Island Lake both are located in the San Juan National Forest near Silverton, Colorado and this hike is considered moderately difficult. It does not matter how hard the hike is, as soon as you see the beautiful lakes surrounded by the mountains, you will forget everything. Moreover, this entire basin is famous for its alpine wildflower during the summer months. So, if you are doing this during summer, more likely you will be able to see these alpine beauties surrounded by wildflowers.