Trout Lake Beach Opens on Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINNERKIP - The beach at Trout Lake quarry in Innerkip will be open this weekend starting on Saturday. They will have washrooms available and people can come by for a swim. Overnight camping however won't start until the week of June 14. The news comes as the Province lifted several outdoor restrictions starting this Saturday.

