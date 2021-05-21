newsbreak-logo
Diseases & Treatments

Single dose of psilocybin may treat migraines

By Stephen Johnson
Big Think
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigraines afflict more than ten percent of the U.S. population, yet treatments are often unreliable and there is no cure. The new study involves giving migraine sufferers a placebo and, two weeks later, a single dose of pure synthetic psilocybin. The results showed that participants reported significantly fewer migraines in...

MinoritiesMedscape News

Race, Socioeconomics: Barriers to Migraine Care

Race and socioeconomic status can hinder and delay patient access to migraine treatment and result in poorer outcomes, according to a study published in the April issue of Headache. People of African descent and Latinx ethnicity tend to fare worse than other people of color and their White counterparts. "It...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Characterizing Chronic Pain Phenotypes in Multiple Sclerosis

Chronic pain is highly prevalent in multiple sclerosis (MS). Pain heterogeneity may contribute to poor treatment outcomes. The aim of this study was to characterize pain phenotypes distributions in persons with MS and compare pain phenotypes in terms of pain intensity, frequency of chronic overlapping pain conditions, and use and analgesic effects of different classes of pain medications. Data were collected through a national web-based survey with measures of neuropathic (painDETECT) and nociplastic pain (Fibromyalgia Survey Criteria), chronic overlapping pain conditions, and pain medication use and pain relief. In a sample of N = 842 adults with chronic pain and MS, the largest proportion (41%) showed evidence of nociceptive pain, 27% had mixed neuropathic/nociplastic pain, 23% had nociplastic pain, and 9% had neuropathic pain. Nociplastic pain was associated with significantly higher pain intensity and frequency of chronic overlapping pain conditions. Across all pain types, high frequency of pain medication use along with poor-modest pain relief was reported. Cannabis use for pain was more common, and pain relief ratings were higher among those with nociplastic pain, relative to nociceptive pain. Although NSAID use was highest among those with nociplastic pain (80%), pain relief ratings for NSAIDs were highest among those with nociceptive pain. These findings underscore the need for multidimensional assessment of pain in MS with greater emphasis on the identification of pain phenotype. An improved characterization of pain as a multifaceted condition in MS could inform therapeutic approaches.
Mental Healthmigraine.com

Migraine, Sensory Overload, and Allodynia

Being overwhelmed with noises, smells, lights, and unusual physical sensitivity is all a part of having sensory overload. Sensory overload can occur by itself or as a symptom of a migraine. Sensory overload. Many individuals with migraines deal with different types of sensory overload. While there are four types of...
Women's HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Autoimmune disorders in women

Autoimmune disorders are rising in the U.S. Women make up 80 percent of diagnoses. National Women’s Health Month in May offers the opportunity to examine why women are more prone to autoimmune disorders and share advice for finding help. Autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune system...
Women's Healthmigraine.com

NuvaRing for Migraine Management in Perimenopause

I was surprised to discover that the NuvaRing, which I use continuously for migraine management, is the same treatment a women's health specialist would recommend for managing migraine in perimenopause. In fact, she recommended it over other types of hormone replacement therapy. In this video, I share what I learned about using NuvaRing in perimenopause.
Diseases & Treatmentstmj4.com

The Significant Burden of Migraines

Nearly 40 million americans are impacted by the devastating effects of migraine disease. While there are many treatments available to prevent or treat migraine attacks, a recent survey from the national headache foundation found that 84% of people wish there was a better option. Joining us on The Morning Blend to discuss is the chairperson of the national headache foundation’s patient leadership council – and someone who personally suffers from migraine – Jill Dehlin, RN.
HealthInverse

Magic mushrooms: One weird trick could make psilocybin therapy better

Magic mushrooms’ therapeutic potential is undeniable. Study after study shows that psilocybin — a psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms — can rebalance the brain and may help treat psychiatric conditions like PTSD, anxiety, and depression. A study published in April went further: compared to the classic antidepressant Lexapro, psilocybin is a more effective antidepressant.
WeatherNebraskaTV

Migraines: Detecting and treating these full-body headaches

AXTELL, Neb. — About 12 percent of all Americans get migraine headaches, and according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, women are three times more likely to suffer from them than men. Migraines are often described as full body headaches leaving the sufferer with severe nausea, vomiting, dizziness, trouble...
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

How Psychotherapy Can Help With Migraine

Although there are many medications and lifestyle measures that have been shown to reduce migraine frequency and severity, current migraine treatments don’t work well for everyone, and there is still no cure for migraine. The reality of living with migraine can be hard to accept, especially for people who have...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Effect of Adrenomedullin on Migraine-Like Attacks in Patients With Migraine

Methods Twenty patients with migraine without aura participated in a placebo-controlled and double-blind clinical study. In a randomized crossover design, the patients received an IV infusion of human adrenomedullin (19.9 pmol/kg/min) or placebo (saline) administrated via an automated IV pump (20 minutes). The patients participated in 2 study days with a washout period of minimum of 7 days. The primary outcome of the study was predefined as a difference in migraine incidence (0–12 hours), and the secondary outcomes were the area under curve (AUC0–12 hours) for the headache intensity score and AUC0–90 minutes for mean arterial blood pressure (MAP), flushing, and heart rate (HR).
Diseases & TreatmentsPsyPost

A single dose of psilocybin has a lasting therapeutic effect on migraine headache, according to a new placebo-controlled study

Scientists have started to investigate whether psilocybin, the primary substance responsible for the psychedelic effects of “magic” mushrooms, could be helpful to those who suffer from migraine headache. Their new findings, published in Neurotherapeutics, provide preliminary evidence that the drug could provide long-lasting therapeutic benefits to migraine sufferers. Anecdotal reports...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Hemostatic Factors May Play a Causal Role in Migraine With Aura

Results from a genome-wide association study indicate blood clot factors may contribute to the cause of migraine with aura. Researchers identified 4 coagulation factors that may contribute to patients’ susceptibility to migraine with aura (MA). Findings of the Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis were published in Neurology. Although migraineurs who suffer...
Wausau, WIWSAW

Nearly 80% of people with migraine disease are women

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with migraine experience unrelenting headaches, nausea, dizziness and light sensitivity that come with migraine attacks. But it doesn’t end there, migraine encompasses all aspects of life, frequently causing anxiety, depression and impacting personal and professional lives. According to a new survey of nearly 1,200 people...
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Can a magnet treat depression?

The rates of depression in the U.S. have tripled over the last year, with over 25 percent of adults expressing symptoms of depression. While depression was always a leading cause of mental illness and disability, it has become a worsening problem during the COVID-19 pandemic. An increasing number of people are suffering from the symptoms of sadness, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, and impairments in sleep, appetite, energy, and concentration.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What can trigger a migraine?

A migraine trigger is something that temporarily increases a person’s likelihood of developing a migraine headache. For some people with migraine, certain smells, foods, or even changes in the weather may act as migraine triggers. A trigger might not cause a migraine every time a person encounters it. Sometimes, several...