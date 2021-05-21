Meet John Donaldson, Vanna White's Boyfriend
Vanna White is a TV legend, having hosted the long-running game show "Wheel of Fortune" for decades. Although White is a lovable and constant presence on the small screen, she keeps her private life mostly under wraps. As Pop Culture notes, in 1992, the TV star announced her pregnancy as part of a puzzle on the show only to later suffer a miscarriage. Likewise, her relationship with model and dancer John Gibson, to whom White was engaged, came to a sad end when he perished in a plane crash.www.thelist.com