Xbox Dashboard Easter Egg Found 20 Years Later

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Xbox came out nearly twenty years ago this year, and a credits Easter egg on its dashboard has lain undiscovered for that entire time. A cool little Easter egg that has been hidden on the original Xbox for nearly a decade has been discovered. Performing certain actions on the console will display a list of members that worked on the original Xbox's dashboard.

