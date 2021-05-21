Using a Robotic 'Third Thumb' Can Change How Your Brain Works
Using a robotic "third thumb" can change how your brain works, according to a new study published by University College London. Specifically, when using a third thumb the human brain begins to blend each finger rather than recognizing each as its own distinctive part of the hand. The UCL and University of Oxford researchers behind this study determined this by scanning the brains of those using a robotic third thumb before use and after five days of training.www.ign.com