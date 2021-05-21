Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Links up with Cardinals

49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters spoke in-depth on how the organization felt about each of their draft picks, including USC S Talanoa Hufanga. “He was a favorite of a lot of people,” Peters said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “The coaches loved him, Kyle (Shanahan) loved him, John (Lynch) loved him, I loved him. He’s a hard guy not to love. When he was still on the board, that made it an easy pick. But I credit Dom for continuing to push (Hufanga) and having the belief in that kid. And we think we got a really good player at a really good value there. I think you could see his passion. You could feel it on the silent tape, just how hard he plays, with how much energy he plays with.”