newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Port Royale 4 - Buccaneers DLC Launch Trailer

IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStep into the shoes of a notorious 17th-century swashbuckler in Port Royale 4's Buccaneers DLC, available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version to arrive at a later date in 2021. Check out the trailer. In the Port Royale 4: Buccaneers expansion, piracy is at its peak and players will work to become an infamous 17th-century Caribbean buccaneer. The expansion introduces the brand-new 'Buccaneer' game mode where scallywags-in-training can amass a scurvy crew, capture or build their own pirate fleet (including the vessels the 'Pirate Barque' and 'Galleon') and raise the notorious Jolly Roger while exploring the Caribbean.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Game Mode#Caribbean#Buccaneers Dlc#Xbox One#The Nintendo Switch#Buccaneers Expansion#Galleon#Brand#Piracy#Capture#Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Port Royale 4 Nintendo Switch release date revealed

Seafaring trade simulator Port Royale 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 28th, publisher Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Mind Studios have announced. The game is set in the Caribbean during the 17th century and allows players to join the colonial powers of Spain, England, France, and the Netherlands as they fight for supremacy. Players take control of a small colony as governor and must grow it into a bustling trading hub.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Port Royale 4 Confirmed To Be Sailing Onto Switch Very Soon

The Nintendo Switch, through its solid capabilities and huge popularity, has been able to welcome quite a few new franchises that previously skipped Ninty hardware. Another joining the list is Port Royale 4, though its arrival on the hybrid system has taken longer than originally expected. It released on other...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Umurangi Generation Switch Port Launches June 5

The Umurangi Generation Switch port launches June 6, publisher Playism and Origame Digital have announced today. Here’s a new trailer for the Umurangi Generation Switch port:. Here’s a rundown on the game, via its Steam page:. What is Umurangi Generation?. Umurangi Generation is a first person photography game in the...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Daily news (May 10, Round 2): Port Royale 4 / Minecraft Dungeons

Today’s Daily news: release date for Port Royale 4, but also…. Kalypso Media have announced that Port Royale 4 will be released on May 28th in Europe and North America. Here’s some more details and the list of key features for the game:. Port Royale 4 gives players the ultimate...
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Amazon Games launches new trailer for New World

Check out the trailer below. Today, Amazon Games debuted a new trailer for its upcoming open-world MMO, New World, taking players deep into the Amrine Excavation. The latest video shows off a five-player dungeon that takes place in a notorious dig site where a famed archaeologist and his team were last seen alive. Players must venture into the depths of this troubled dig site to discover what happened with the Ancient technology they unearthed.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's PS5 Yuffie DLC to Be Download Code

If you’re planning to pick up a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, then you’ll need to redeem a download code to play new DLC add-on, Episode Yuffie, which comes included. That’s according to Australian retailer EB Games at least, which added the following language to the re-release’s product page: “The new episode, featuring Yuffie, will be a code supplied in the box.”
Video GamesIGN

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares - Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for a look at the dangers that await and what to expect in this co-op retro survival horror roguelike, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares. Outbreak: Endless Nightmares arrives on May 19, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Video GamesIGN

Before We Leave - Steam Launch Trailer

Get a look at the Steam launch trailer for the civilization-building game, Before We Leave, set in a world rebuilding after an apocalypse and ripe for exploring and civilizing. The Steam release arrives with new content including scenarios and weather that affects fatigue, crop growth, and movement speed, as well as content updates first released on the Epic Games Store. The new scenarios and the weather update are also available on the Epic Games Store. Guide a group of surviving 'Peeps' as they chart new discoveries and lands in Before We Leave, available now on Steam, as well as the Epic Games Store.
Video GamesIGN

Rift Racoon - Launch Trailer

Play as Tucker, a rascally racoon with a teleportation ability, in this platformer, Rift Racoon. Rift Racoon is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also available now on Pc.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SnowRunner launch trailer

With SnowRunner arriving on Switch today, Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive have shared a new launch trailer. View the video below. SnowRunner is out on Switch today as both a physical and digital release.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Hitman 3 launches Season of Pride with new DLC and bonus content all month long

Hitman 3 launched a new roadmap today to mark the start of the Season of Pride. Along with the release of the new Pride DLC, fans will receive new contracts, targets, exclusive items, and more during the rest of May and the start of June. Developer IO Interactive released a new season trailer this morning to give fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.
Video GamesUbergizmo

Possible Trailer For Battlefield 2021 Could Launch This June

If you’re looking forward to learning more about the next Battlefield game, then you might want to mark your calendars for June. This is because according to a tweet by the official Battlefield account, it seems that the company is planning to make an announcement next month, but what exactly it will be is unclear.
GolfGame Informer Online

New Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer Goes Battle Royale With Overview Of Different Game Modes

Move over literally every other game slated to launch this year, because Mario Golf: Super Rush is going for GOTY. Or, it's just going for being a really enjoyable experience, which is all we can ask for as gamers. The latest trailer for the golf-inspired title breaks down more about what this experience will have to offer, including more game modes and what the roster will look like.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Famicom Detective Club launch trailer

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind and Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir debut on Switch today, with the games appearing in English for the very first time. We have a new launch trailer below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Toy Soldiers HD Launching in August, Gets Announcement Trailer

Publisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios have announced Toy Soldiers HD, an upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade game that originally released in 2010. The game will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in August. Toy Soldiers HD is a substantial upgrade over the original...