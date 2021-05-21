Port Royale 4 - Buccaneers DLC Launch Trailer
Step into the shoes of a notorious 17th-century swashbuckler in Port Royale 4's Buccaneers DLC, available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version to arrive at a later date in 2021. Check out the trailer. In the Port Royale 4: Buccaneers expansion, piracy is at its peak and players will work to become an infamous 17th-century Caribbean buccaneer. The expansion introduces the brand-new 'Buccaneer' game mode where scallywags-in-training can amass a scurvy crew, capture or build their own pirate fleet (including the vessels the 'Pirate Barque' and 'Galleon') and raise the notorious Jolly Roger while exploring the Caribbean.www.ign.com