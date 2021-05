Nate Pearson was on track to make his second start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, but a case of “perfect timing” has him packed up and headed back to the Majors. Pearson, the No. 10 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is expected to start Sunday against the Astros, which would be his first appearance with the Blue Jays since pitching two shutout innings against the Rays in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series in September. Aside from his 80-grade fastball and overall makeup, the reason for his return is simple: The Blue Jays need more healthy pitchers at the highest level.