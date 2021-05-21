Chargers' Joshua Kelley: Roster spot not guaranteed

Kelley could be competing for the final running back spot with 2020 sixth-round pick Larry Rountree, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. The presumed hierarchy according to Popper would see Austin Ekeler handle most of the work out of the backfield with Justin Jackson set to fill in occasionally as a change-of-pace option. That would leave Kelley and Rountree in an ultra-utility capacity, but the recent sixth-round pick profiles a bit better as a goal-line threat, something the Chargers seemingly lack at the moment. Kelley was a major factor to begin his rookie season but dramatically tailed off towards the end of the year finishing as a healthy scratch in two of the final four games. Considering Rountree also has experience playing special teams throughout college, it's entirely possible Kelley may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the running-back depth chart.