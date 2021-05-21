Day Tripping: Chick Hill In Clifton, Maine
Ok, to be fair, This only a day trip depending on where you live. For instance, my camp is in the Eddington/Holden area, so Chick Hill for me is only a few miles away. But honestly, if you're the camping and outdoorsy type, you could make a weekend of small hikes right in this general area of Route 9, otherwise known as the Airline. In addition to Chick Hill, there's Little Chick Hill, Bald Mountain, Eagle Bluff, Rebel Hill, Woodchuck Hill, just to name a few.koolam.com