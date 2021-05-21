Day Tripping: Chick Hill In Clifton, Maine

ShadowDog and I are frequent fliers at the dog parks in central Maine. If you have a fur-baby in your family, there is a list of dog parks that an easy drive and an excellent adventure for you and your dog. These adventures are really about just getting out and about. Whatever else I plan around visiting any of these dog parks must be dog friendly, or the weather must be such that I can leave him in the car for a few minutes without any issues. ShadowDog is an excellent little traveler.