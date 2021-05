As live concerts slowly begin to creep back into the schedules of artists and fans alike, there's a certain sense of relief felt by all. “It was a great feeling - kind of surreal in a way,” Kansas drummer Phil Ehart told UCR. On May 8, he and the band played their first show for an in-person audience in more than a year. “It was kind of like, ‘Wow, for a while, I thought we’d never get a chance to do this again!’ I came to find out a lot of my peers felt the same way. Everybody’s glad to be getting back out, and the crowd looks really happy, so that’s good.”