Buying Cars

Honda Has Lowest Total Cost Of Service In The US

Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Unless it's a Civic Type R or the high-revving antics of the discontinued S2000, Hondas aren't typically known for getting your blood racing. That said, they do make unquestionably sensible purchases. Honda owners tend to keep their cars for a long time thanks to their reliability and it's not all blind brand loyalty; we recently described the Ridgeline as the most underrated truck in the country and you won't easily find a better all-rounder than the CR-V SUV. Honda now has another feather in its cap - it ranked first for the lowest service and warranty costs among all brands.

