Honda Has Lowest Total Cost Of Service In The US

Around this time last year, we got news that the gorgeous Hyundai Prophecy concept would make production as a budget-friendly alternative to the Porsche Taycan, likely called the Ioniq 6. The Korean automaker has just announced that it is investing billions in building cars and advancing technology in the US too, so we have no reason to doubt that the marque will keep its promise to make that stunning Prophecy a reality. But while we wait, a new design has been filed with China's intellectual property office that suggests Hyundai has been busy on another new EV that won't fall under the Ioniq sub-brand. What is it though, and who is it for?