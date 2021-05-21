The Best Back Stretchers
If you’re eager to stretch out the tightness and knots in your back without spending a fortune, it might be worth checking out a back stretcher. These convenient devices can be used at home to stretch out your back and potentially help to relieve frustrating back pain. These tools come in a variety of sizes, designs, and materials—some offer adjustable positions for different levels of stretching, and others offer a solid design for stable, easy use. To help you find the best back stretcher for you, we’ve pulled together five great options. When choosing, make sure to consider design, style, ease of use, material, and price. Read on for our picks.www.yogajournal.com