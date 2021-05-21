newsbreak-logo
Health

The Best Back Stretchers

By Kathleen Hill
Yoga Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re eager to stretch out the tightness and knots in your back without spending a fortune, it might be worth checking out a back stretcher. These convenient devices can be used at home to stretch out your back and potentially help to relieve frustrating back pain. These tools come in a variety of sizes, designs, and materials—some offer adjustable positions for different levels of stretching, and others offer a solid design for stable, easy use. To help you find the best back stretcher for you, we’ve pulled together five great options. When choosing, make sure to consider design, style, ease of use, material, and price. Read on for our picks.

Woman's World

19 Best Mattress Toppers for Back Pain and Hip Pain

After a long, exhausting day, there’s nothing better than curling into a comfy bed for a sound night’s sleep. But if you’re one of the many people who suffer from back and hip pain, this is easier said than done. The wrong bedding can cause discomfort, making it difficult to get truly restorative sleep. Luckily, you don’t need to replace your entire mattress to get the comfort you need — all it takes is a great mattress topper! The best mattress toppers for back pain and hip pain add an extra layer of plush softness and support to your bed, so you can sleep with ease and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.
The best mattress for an adjustable bed frame

If you are considering buying an adjustable bed or you already own one, you probably know about the benefits they offer your neck and spine. If you truly want to get the most out of your adjustable bed though, you need to buy the right kind of mattress for it.
Whats best glue/cement for permanently sticking a crown back on tooth?

Im looking for advice based on what people have actually tried & tested. My tooth crown came off eating jelly babies of all things. I thought damn these jelly babies are hard. Then realised it was a tooth. So I really really really dont wanna go to dentist. Plus seems you can just buy the same stuff they use anyways. But Im confused by different ones so does naybody have experience of any that have lasted long time? some say permanent but nothing is permanent.
The Best Memory Foam Pillows

Memory foam is pretty magical. When exposed to body heat and pressure, it softens and contours to the curves of your body. You may already be a fan of memory foam mattresses, so why not try it in pillow form? It may be the key to your best rest yet. We've researched the best memory foam pillows on the market to help you find the right one for you. Keep scrolling to see our list, and say hello to a fabulous night of sleep.
The 9 Best Lumbar Support Pillows of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sitting at your desk all day can feel uncomfortable, which can take a toll on your productivity. So, if your...
The Independent

The top mattresses for back pain: Sleep easy with added support

There’s nothing like niggling back pain to keep us awake at night, which is why it’s always worth investing in a decent mattress that offers suitable support – and that goes for preventative care, too.Modern mattresses fall into three camps: pocket sprung, memory foam, and hybrid, the latter being a combination of springs and foam. We’ve found a number of hybrid mattresses that support the spine with innovative technologies and smart materials, alongside the more conventional springs.While you might prefer a soft and bouncy bed – and that’s a matter of taste – for back pain, firmness is key. Some...
4 Benefits of Dry Brushing Your Skin & How To Do It

The first time I heard about dry brushing, all I could think was “Why are these people brushing their skin? I’m doing good to brush my teeth and change out of my yoga pants.” Never would I have guessed that it would become one of my favorite wellness practices, but it absolutely is.
The best socks for running, according to a pro

For most people, socks are an afterthought — necessary to have, but not much fun to shop for, nor easy to keep track of. For runners, though, they’re essentials, as important to get right as a pair of shorts or a sports bra. You know your socks are winners when they’re comfortable to slip on and inconspicuous while running, even in the late stages of a marathon. They also should last a good while without deteriorating — at least a year or two, depending on the mileage you put on them. Low-quality socks, on the other hand, can cause pesky problems that range from mild (like itching and overheating) to disastrous (like the blood blisters that spanned both of my arches one summer).
Robb Report

The Best Picnic Baskets for Your Next Outdoor Feast

The picnic basket is the centerpiece of any picnic. Not only is it an effective way to carry and store your favorite gourmet goodies, but it also acts as a charming focal point for the outdoor gathering. Woven baskets have existed in some form or another for many centuries, but the modern designs have many elaborate design flourishes and can hold way more than just food.
These Bags Are Holding My Life Together at Home and On the Road

I am inveterate overpacker. No matter how well-edited I believe my stash of stuff for a weekend away is, it inevitably turns out to be between 30 and 50 percent too much. Besides, it's rarely all that well-edited in the first place. I have a bad habit of throwing one to three impulse items into my bag right before departure. It is far from becoming a Big Life Problem, but it's a bit of a hassle nonetheless.
This Outdoor Bench Has a Secret Storage Compartment for Stashing Yard Tools and Pool Essentials

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When spending more time outdoors during pleasant weather, your patio can become your second living room. One way to maximize the space you have for relaxing while keeping your backyard sanctuary tidy is to choose outdoor storage items that do double duty. Amazon's best-selling storage bench from Keter acts as a deck box, but looks way more stylish, and it's on sale right now in select colors.
The Independent

9 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to contemporary patio seating with luxurious sun loungers, hanging egg chairs and oversized outdoor beanbags to choose from.You’d be forgiven, then, for overlooking the humble deckchair. But even this British seaside staple has upped its design game of late and deserves a fresh look-in. Whether you plump for a traditional aesthetic, or one that playfully subverts conventional styles, a deckchair is a versatile outdoor furniture piece.It can add a splash of vibrant colour to the patio, offer a serene relaxing spot that can be easily moved around to catch the sunshine, or...
The Independent

12 best pillows that provide comfort and support for side, front and back sleepers

If you wake up with a sore neck or shoulder pain or you just can’t get comfortable in bed, it may be down to your pillow.But finding the ideal balance of softness and support in a new pillow is no mean feat (read our pillow buying guide if you need some expert advice), with contributory factors including whether you’re a side, front or back sleeper as well as your body, shape and size. There’s also personal preference. Remember that even the best pillows won’t last you longer than a few years, eventually failing to give you the support you need,...
Wide Open Eats

The Meaning Behind White Carnations and Other Colors

Have you ever been gifted a single white carnation or a bouquet of them? The beautiful flowers have a specific meaning depending on their color, and white carnations have their own special meaning just as pink carnations or red carnations do. Any of them would make a great Mother's Day...
How to Make Your Own Tie-Dye Shirts at Home

As you know, wearing tie-dye shirts is a fashion trend that always comes back in style. But, you don’t have to buy a brand new shirt because you can turn your old clothes into something you can wear again. In fact, making your own tie-dye shirt is a fun do-it-yourself (DIY) project. You can even come up with your own design for a unique look. So, how can you make your own tie-dye shirts at home?
Domino

Goodbye Outdoor Furniture Sets, Hello Mixing and Matching

“My desk is always littered with the next season’s lookbooks,” says Domino’s associate style editor Julia Stevens. “So by the time summer comes around, I’m well acquainted with the best of the best.” From a new take on classic string lights to powder-coated lounge chairs in unique hues, Stevens created a Domino-approved edit of summer must-haves to keep you cool (and chic!) this season. But keep in mind—just because sets are trending, doesn’t mean you’ll find any here. Instead, Stevens much prefers mixing and matching materials, colors, and vibes to create a look all her own. Read on for all the furniture and decor we’re loving for an outdoor space that feels like a 24/7 vacation.
25 DIY Canopy Beds to Make You Feel Like You’re On Safari

One prevailing aspect of all great bedroom sets in the movies is the canopy bed. Whether it’s pink and gold draped around a bachelorette’s matching duvet or simple white netting covering a safari explorer’s cot, there’s just something about a fabric covered bed that makes it seem so cozy and inviting. The best part, you don’t need a large bedroom to accommodate a large bed to pull off this look in your home. Take a look at these 25 DIY canopy beds that you can create no matter how large your bedroom is.