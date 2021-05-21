newsbreak-logo
CAUGHT ON CAM: Israeli forces fire on Palestinians despite cease-fire

By Ashley Springman
klkntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (KLKN) — According to ABC News, Israeli forces fired non-lethal rounds at Palestinians celebrating Thursday’s cease-fire at the Al-Aqsa mosque. The forces can even be seen threatening journalists on the scene. One CNN Producer was even chased by a baton-wielding officer.

