CAUGHT ON CAM: Israeli forces fire on Palestinians despite cease-fire

An Israeli soldier has been killed in the growing conflict with Gaza, military officials have confirmed.Sergeant Omer Tabib "was killed as a result of anti-tank missile fire" fired by Hamas on Wednesday morning, the Israeli military said.The 21 year old is the first Israeli soldier to die in the current fighting.The overall death toll on both sides has now passed 60.Israeli military said it expressed "its heartfelt condolences and will continue to support both the injured and the families of the soldiers".Sgt Tabib's family have been informed, said officials.