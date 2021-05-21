247Sports lists two Wolverines as impact true freshmen in 2021

The Michigan football program is hoping that the latest infusion of youth from the 2021 recruiting class will pay dividends on the field this season. After going 2-4 in a covid-shortened season last year, the opportunity to see the field and contribute right away is certainly up for grabs at key positions this season. With that in mind, the new members of the U-M coaching staff will be working with a blank slate when it comes to building a depth chart.