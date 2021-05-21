newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

247Sports lists two Wolverines as impact true freshmen in 2021

By Josh Henschke
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan football program is hoping that the latest infusion of youth from the 2021 recruiting class will pay dividends on the field this season. After going 2-4 in a covid-shortened season last year, the opportunity to see the field and contribute right away is certainly up for grabs at key positions this season. With that in mind, the new members of the U-M coaching staff will be working with a blank slate when it comes to building a depth chart.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Webb
Person
Hassan Haskins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Michigan Football#College Football#American Football#True Freshmen#Michigan Basketball#Junior Football#Covid#Michigan Insider#All American#The Michigan Insider#Tmi#Vip#Click Here#True Freshman Players#Linebacker#Field#Coaching Staff#Depth Chart#Lists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
247Sports

Johnson paces Ole Miss women on day two of NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – (Release) The Ole Miss women's team remained inside the top 10 after the second round of play at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rebels improved five shots on Friday's first round score to card a team score of 291 (+3) Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club and sit in seventh place as a team.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Preseason Top 10

Spring football has come and gone for most college football teams, giving us the opportunity to look at where things stand ahead of the 2021 season. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach expects the teams that have been powerhouses to continue to thrive, though his pick for the No. 1 team in the country is fairly interesting.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas A&M Basketball: 5-star Manny Obaseki listed as impact freshman

The Texas A&M Basketball team is having a strange offseason. Rather than building internally, the team saw nine players transfer out, leaving a gaping hole on the roster. During this offseason, Buzz Williams has been frantically putting together pieces of a team that will look to improve beyond their 2-8 conference record from 2020.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Immediate Impact True Freshman Marcus Tate Has Big Summer Ahead

Clemson true freshman Marcus Tate quickly caught the eyes of the coaching staff this spring as an immediate impact offensive lineman. According to SI All-American, Tate entered Clemson as "a big man with heavy mitts, point-of-attack strength, and size, Tate has a chance to make an impact on a roster as a guard. He plays with a high hat at times, but makes up for it with short-area quickness as a run-blocker and mixing his sets in pass-protection. Moving inside to guard in college to consistently place him in phone booths will elevate Tate’s game to a new level."
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Listed as Day 3 Pick Who'll Have 'Instant Impact'

The Detroit Lions waited in this year's draft to select a wideout, despite the position group being an obvious area of need. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is an interesting draft prospect that general manager Brad Holmes decided to use a fourth-round pick on to add him to Detroit's roster. According...
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia football's potential impact redshirt freshmen in 2021

Georgia's roster has changed quite a bit over the past few months and more changes are likely coming. The Bulldogs lost a talented group of veterans to the 2021 NFL Draft and several others transferred out. They also signed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class and had 16 of those...
Norman, OKPosted by
247Sports

Lynnsie Elam captains the ship to regional title game with pair of bombs in 7-5 win over WSU

NORMAN, Okla. — The top-seeded Sooners are one win away from their 11th straight Super Regionals appearance. Captain and catcher Lynnsie Elam bombed a pair of homers, and the Crimson and Cream downed the second-seeded and 23rd-ranked Wichita State Shockers 7-5 Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field in the winner’s bracket round to move into the Norman Regional Final.
Waverly, PAMorning Times

Wolverines top Chiefs

WAVERLY — Southern Cayuga’s tennis squad invaded Wolverines territory Tuesday. In a tight match, Waverly defended its home turf by posting a 3-2 IAC win over the Chiefs. At 3-0, Waverly joins Edison (4-0) as the last unbeaten teams in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference. The teams meet today at 5 p.m. at Edison.
College SportsCBS Sports

College basketball recruiting: These freshmen exceeded expectations to make an impact during 2020-21 season

With a group of stars including Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs, freshmen provided some thrills for college basketball this past season. But while those three and several other high-profile prospects from last year's crop of freshmen are moving on to professional ball, there are tons of rising sophomores who are poised to stick around in the sport for a bit longer.
NFLPosted by
WGAU

Georgia players absent on 2022 Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft ‘Big Board’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is constantly on the lookout for complacency, but we needn’t worry about that where the initial player rankings from ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. are concerned. The Bulldogs, for all their talent, hype and high recruiting rankings, don’t have one Top 25 player on Kiper’s first...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Ryan Day up six spots in CBS Sports' college football coaches rankings

It's that time of the offseason again when debates about teams and players rage and preseason rankings begin to roll out, all in anticipation of the upcoming college football season. Recently, CBS Sports polled a collection of college football writers from their outlet and 247Sports to determine the 65 best Power Five coaches in the sport. After 65-26 were announced, Tom Fornelli released the top 25.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Dan Mullen ranked No. 10 Power 5 head coach by CBS Sports

Winning a college football national championship typically boils down to two things: great coaching and stockpiling talent. Sometimes one can overcome a deficiency in the other. But time and time again the teams that combine a loaded roster with a competent gameday coach and motivator tend to win out in the end.
College Sportschatsports.com

Texas Football: 4 fastest Longhorns players in 2021

D'Shawn Jamison, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Two of the fastest teams in the Big 12 in 2021 could also be the best teams. Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners have some lightning-fast players both in their defensive backfield and at the skill positions. But Texas might actually have the edge in terms of overall speed at the skill positions and in the secondary when comparing the two rosters.
College Sportschatsports.com

Chauncey Magwood, Trevin Wallace tabbed as top impact true freshmen

The college football offseason content train is off and running. Preseason magazine drops are coming while talking season has officially begun with coaches around the country going on barnstorming tours to promote their programs. With all of this comes list season. On Friday, 247 Sports joined the party but with...
College Sportsbaylorbears.com

FRESHMEN IN NAME ONLY

​Going back to one of his first seasons at Baylor, when Lauren Taylor was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Jay Goble has never put too much stock in the age or class of his golfers. ​Early-enrollee freshmen Dylan Kim and Gurleen Kaur helped lead the Bears to top-10...
Texas Stateinsidetexas.com

Gameplan: Texas and the “mesh” play in 2021

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Want information on Texas Football and recruiting from Eric Nahlin, Justin Wells, Ian Boyd, Scipio Tex, Joe Cook, Gerry Hamilton, and Bobby Burton? Sign up for Inside Texas HERE today!. The mesh passing concept has...
MLBNCAA.com

Keep an eye on these impact freshmen down the stretch of the college baseball season

This season, like any in college baseball, is full of impressive debuts from freshmen across the nation. The 2021 season has the added caveat of what has become known as the "COVID freshmen", a slew of freshmen that barely got to play in 2020. When trying to break down the best freshmen in college baseball, there was plenty from which to choose.