COMMISSIONER MIKE GELIN WELCOMES CYCLISTS TO TAMARAC FOR INAUGURAL BIKE WITH MIKE WEEKEND. Tamarac, Fla. (May 4, 2021) – Tamarac City Commissioner Mike Gelin invites pro, semi-pro and leisure cyclists from the local community and throughout the nation to the inaugural Bike With Mike Weekend, taking place Saturday, May 22 - Sunday, May 23. Hosted in partnership with the Level Up Cycling Movement, this weekend of events features both competitive and noncompetitive rides through Tamarac, designed to highlight the skills, sportsmanship, safety and camaraderie of cycling. Additionally, through sponsorship by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Trust Fund, Gelin will donate 50 new bicycles and helmets to local youth in need to introduce the ongoing outreach and mentorship component of Bike With Mike, while also promoting the sport of cycling.