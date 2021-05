2020 was INSANE for many of us with all kinds of global ‘crazy’ happening and on top of that, we all had our normal life events and challenges going on too. I personally had a big year, giving birth to my second child in January 2020, only 4 months after coming back to self-employment following my tenure as the youngest Executive Director and Head of Campus at a university in Australian history and ended the year with 4 weeks notice of a mandatory house move 2,300km away as part of my husband’s Police service. However, despite everything, my business has grown in revenue by over 800% in 2020.