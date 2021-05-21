newsbreak-logo
WWE

Moose Teases Possibly Signing With NXT?

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact star Moose took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on a possible run with WWE NXT. A hot topic of discussion as of late has been where Moose would end up if he were to leave Impact. He tweeted this morning and referenced “NXT” when responding to some of the fan chatter.

WWEPWMania

MSK On Leaving Impact For WWE NXT

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, and said they were happy to leave their old name, The Rascalz, behind when they joined WWE after a successful run in Impact Wrestling. “It just seemed right that we needed to evolve into the next...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Veteran Superstar Returns On WWE NXT

Bobby Fish has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network saw Fish make his return to save Kyle O’Reilly from a double team beatdown by Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, which came after O’Reilly defeated Lorcan in singles action. Fish hit the ring and helped O’Reilly...
Musicallkpop.com

UP10TION tease possible comeback for June

UP10TION teased a possible comeback for June. On May 11, UP10TION revealed the photos below of the members putting their hands and their pointer fingers together. The group also added the message, "June. Coming soon," but nothing has been confirmed. If they're making a comeback, it marks their first comeback...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

NXT North American Championship Match Booked For Next Week’s NXT

As announced on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, we will see NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano defend his championship next week against Bronson Reed. Gargano wasn’t happy about this announcement and tried everything to get William Regal to cancel the match but to no avail. You can check out...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.11.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT was a championship edition as both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships were on the line. The show drew an average of 697k and ranked 25th. This is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 761k and ranked 21st. The show...
WWE411mania.com

WALTER Reflects On Decision To Sign With WWE, Talks Responsibility Of Being Face Of NXT UK

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, WALTER discussed signing with WWE, being the face of NXT UK, and much more. You can read his comments below. WALTER on making the transition from independent wrestling to WWE: “First of all, I was never thinking about signing with WWE. That was never a goal. I was happy in the process. I think sometimes you get lost too much when you think about the future. I have to force myself to do it as well. Sometimes your brain is way ahead of you. I was never too keen about leaving Germany, leaving Europe to live in the United States. It’s a big step. I think most of the other wrestlers are willing to do it because it was their goal from day one or maybe early in their career that’s where they wanted to go. For me, for the most time in my life, it was never a realistic thing that I could ever actually wrestle for WWE or something like that. When I started 10 years before, the wrestling world was very different. WWE was very protected or isolated from everybody else. It was so difficult to get into WWE, and they opened up a few years ago and actually realized how much talent there is out there to work with.”
WWEf4wonline.com

Speak Now: A solid NXT show!

Join Denise Salcedo on Speak Now Pro Wrestling the WWE NXT edition~! In this hour-long stream, Denise engages with live viewers and shares her honest thoughts and opinions on the black and gold brand. Topics rundown:. Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory: It was what we expected. Early predictions for NXT...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

NXT REVIEW 5-11-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another one of my weekly NXT reviews. This week we have two highly anticipated championship matches on tap and much more!. So without further ado, let’s begin. MATCH 1. Karrion Kross VS Austin Theory. We kick things off with an incredibly intriguing match as the...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WALTER Reveals Why He Decided To Sign With WWE, Talks NXT UK, More

During the latest edition of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WALTER commented on signing with WWE, working for the NXT UK brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On making the transition from independent wrestling to WWE: “First of all, I...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Was Planning NXT Releases For Weeks

WWE made several cuts to the NXT brand this week, but this was something they were planning for weeks. As of this writing, no new releases are planned, but you also never know what can happen when you’re talking about Vince McMahon’s company. According to PW Insider, WWE had been...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

International star set to sign with WWE, will debut on NXT UK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... International wrestling star, Bea Priestley, is expected to sign with the WWE soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Priestley will begin work for the company on the NXT UK brand. Recently, Priestley appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling next to the now IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay. Priestley also worked for AEW in 2019.
WWEcultaholic.com

Bobby Fish Returns On WWE NXT

After five months away from WWE, Tuesday's NXT saw the return of Bobby Fish. The former NXT Tag Team champion made his long-awaited comeback after Kyle O'Reilly's match with Oney Lorcan. Lorcan and Pete Dunne unleashed a beatdown on O'Reilly after the bout, prompting Fish to come out to aid his former tag-team partner.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 5/18 WWE NXT

Bronson Reed makes a big splash. Bronson Reed captured the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday's NXT, defeating Johnny Gargano in a cage match. Gargano tried to escape the cage multiple times and had some help from Austin Theory, who slammed the cage door into the head of Reed at one point, leading to Gargano hitting One Final Beat, but Reed managed to kick out.