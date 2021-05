In a month, the world will be able to take in Emma Stone’s metamorphosis into Cruella de Vil in full when Cruella comes out on May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ through its Premier Access feature (similar to how the streaming service treated Mulan last year). But Disney released a fiery new clip today, debuting exclusively on ELLE.com, that gives a revealing look at the confident villainess during her big debut, along with how the London fashion crowd took her in.