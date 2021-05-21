28 Top Outdoor Dining Experiences on the North Shore
As the weather finally improves, the joy out door dining comes with it. Whether it’s a spectacular view, cocktails and apps, or simply a chance to enjoy the warmth, these 28 eateries offer some of the best alfresco dining experiences on the North Shore. These patios and decks are often in high demand as the weather improves. Check on restrictions to availability, party size, time limits, or mask requirements in the coming months.www.nshoremag.com