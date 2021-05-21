newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island

By Alan Blondin
myrtlebeachonline.com
 1 day ago

Since fulfilling a childhood dream and winning the Masters tournament in record fashion in November, Dustin Johnson has laid a couple eggs in major championships. Johnson missed his second straight cut in majors after shooting a 6-over-par 151 through two rounds Friday in the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course. That’s one shot out of the cut to the low 70 players and ties, which turns out to be 81 players.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
City
Kiawah Island, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#2015 Pga Championship#World Championships#The Pga Championship#Columbia#Pga Championships#Bethpage Black#The European Tour#Pga Of America#Indiana University#Glenarbor#The Carolinas Pga Section#Espn#Paramount#Cbs Sports Network#Cbs Sports Hq#Cbssports Com#Pga Championship Top#Ocean Course#Tyrrell Hatton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Dustin Johnson Withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson with Knee Injury

Dustin Johnson has officially withdrawn from the AT&T Byron Nelson with a knee injury. Greg Chalmers will replace him. Brandon Hagy and Robert Streb were also two other WDs that took place recently. 3/. Field u25b2 → @attbyronnelson. OUT. Dustin Johnson. IN. Greg Chalmers. NOTE: Sangmoon Bae, who was first...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it’s been a tremendous success. Here’s a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bryson DeChambeau co-Travelers favorite after Dustin Johnson WDs

Dustin Johnson's withdrawal Monday from this week's Travelers Championship vaulted Bryson DeChambeau into the co-favorite role. Jon Rahm was the +850 favorite at DraftKings on Monday morning, with DeChambeau listed at +900 ahead of Johnson and Jordan Spieth at +1200. Rahm and DeChambeau both saw their odds shorten to +800...
Cromwell, CTmilwaukeesun.com

Dustin Johnson eager to see fans at 2021 Travelers

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., will have a much different feel this year. The PGA tournament, June 24-27, will allow up to 10,000 fans per day following a near-empty course for the 2020 tourney won by Dustin Johnson. On Monday at the Travelers media day, Johnson said he was...
Golfsportsbettingdime.com

2021 PGA Championship Odds and Picks

The 103rd PGA Championship from Kiawah Island, SC tees off Thursday, May 20th. Rory McIlroy is the +1100 favorite over Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm. We’ve narrowed down the golfers with the best chance of emerging victorious and provided the best value bets below. The second major of 2021 heads...
Ridgeland, SCblufftonsun.com

PGA Tour returns to Lowcountry, hosting unique event

Representatives from the PGA Tour, Congaree Golf Club, and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism introduced the local media to the best-kept secret in Lowcountry golf May 3 – and broke a little news in the process. Gathered in front of the stunning clubhouse at the exclusive...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

2021 PGA Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

It’s finally here. The season’s second major golf championship gets underway this week with the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship. Contested along the coast of South Carolina at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, the always-underrated major promises to be a table setter for the final three months of the season.
GolfGolf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s well-timed Mother’s Day win, Dustin Johnson’s curious WD, and Bryson’s costly travel miscalculation

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re even more jealous of PGA Tour pros on Mother’s Day than any other time of the year. Why? Because they actually get to play golf on Mother’s Day. As I’ve learned these past few years, if you’re married with children otherwise, don’t even think about it. Or, if you do think about it, keep it to yourself. Trust me. Anyway, at least I was still able to watch golf on Sunday and there’s a lot to talk about. Let’s get to it.
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Golfoklahoman.com

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
Kiawah Island, SCchatsports.com

Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course: By the Numbers

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, PGA Championship, Professional Golfers' Association of America, Omar Uresti, Bernhard Langer. The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina this week, and in many ways, the event should seem to be right at home. The Ocean Course was built by the husband-and-wife...
Ridgeland, SCblufftonsun.com

Media day gives attendees insights to new event at Congaree

On May 3, I had the pleasure to attend Media Day for a new golf event coming to the Lowcountry. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is planned for June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, an exclusive private club that opened in 2018. Media day included a panel discussion...
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.