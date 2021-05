LONDON (AP) — Two members of Eddie Jones’ backroom staff have stepped down in the wake of England’s worst performance in the Six Nations rugby tournament. Attack coach Simon Amor and skills coach Jason Ryles have left their roles weeks after a review into England’s fifth-place finish that Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said would prompt changes. The RFU says a mutual decision was taken with Amor to allow him to explore new opportunities after 15 months in Jones’ coaching team. Amor previously headed up England’s sevens program. Ryles has chosen to stay in Australia with his family due to what the RFU said were "challenges created by COVID-19.”