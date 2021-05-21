MLB trade rumors: Will the Oakland A’s trade Matt Chapman?

Matt Chapman is one of the best third basemen in baseball, but is it time for the Oakland A’s to trade him?. Entering Friday, the Oakland A’s are defying the odds again with a 26-19 record that has them a half-game behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Hampered by a low budget playing in the worst venue in the major pro sports, tough decisions on players before they get expensive regularly land on the front office’s plate.