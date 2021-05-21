newsbreak-logo
Indio, CA

Two-Vehicle Wreck in Indio Snarls Westbound I-10 Traffic

Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Two vehicles collided on Interstate 10 in Indio Friday morning, blocking lanes and snarling westbound traffic. The wreck was reported at 9 a.m. east of Jackson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether anyone was injured. One of the vehicles came to a stop in a...

mynewsla.com
