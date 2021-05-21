newsbreak-logo
49ers Sign WR Bennie Fowler; Waive WR Marqise Lee

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal and waived WR ﻿Marqise Lee﻿. Fowler (6-1, 218) was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos on May 12, 2014. Throughout his seven-year career with the Broncos (2014-17), New York Giants (2018-19) and New Orleans Saints (2020), he has appeared in 68 games (12 starts) and registered 97 receptions for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns. Fowler has also appeared in three postseason games where he recorded two receptions for 35 yards. In 2020, Fowler signed with the Saints on August 3, and went on to appear in five games and register two receptions for 11 yards prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on October 23, 2020.

www.49ers.com
