Disney Fans Want Plexiglass Removed From Attractions

This month, D23 is celebrating 50 blockbuster years of Lucasfilm’s movie magic—but now we’re taking the movie magic beyond the silver screen and into Disney Parks! Some of Lucasfilm’s most iconic movies have continued their stories with beloved theme park attractions—and even epic lands. While we’re sure you’ve found all the Star Wars Easter eggs in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and decoded the mysterious writings in the Temple of the Forbidden Eye, we wanted to showcase some secrets and details that shout out both Lucasfilm and their movies that we love. Check out the list below, and make sure to keep an eye out next time you’re at the parks to see if you can find any of these details for yourself.