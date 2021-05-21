Disney Fans Want Plexiglass Removed From Attractions
Disney World has had to make any changes to adapt to the ongoing pandemic, and although some of those changes are slowly reverting to normal, others seem to remain intact. Recently, Disney World stepped into a more “normal” direction, as masks are now only required while Guests are indoors or in an attraction queue, temperature checks are gone, social distancing is now reduced, and Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced capacity been increasing from the previous 35%.insidethemagic.net