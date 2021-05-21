newsbreak-logo
Singer Halsey Lists Her Luminous Midcentury Home for $2.8M in L.A.

 1 day ago

Designed by architect Richard Dorman in 1959, the post-and-beam dwelling sits on a half-acre lot and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. Singer-songwriter Halsey is selling her impressive midcentury home in Los Angeles. The pop star and expecting mother purchased the double-gated property in 2019 for $2,400,000. Set on a lush, tree-filled lot in the quiet Sherman Oaks community, the 2,425-square-foot dwelling offers four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and tons of original charm.

