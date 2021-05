May marks Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month; each year, the monthlong celebration offers a chance to spotlight the diverse design talent and perspectives of this community. Recent months have also seen a swell in anti-Asian violence in the United States, lending even greater urgency to questions of representation and making this year’s AAPI Heritage Month feel more important than ever. Though every month is a month to highlight the stellar work done by Asian and Asian-American designers, we’re giving a special shout-out this May to the stunning interior design projects by AAPI creatives that have been published online and in our pages. Come on in and look around, won’t you?