newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

My 8-Year-Old Nephew Is an Eager Thief. His Parents Don’t Care.

By Jamilah Lemieux
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux every week. I have an 8-year-old nephew who apparently has been stealing from family and friends. He took an electronic device after visiting a friend’s house recently; upon discovering this, his parents still let him use the device and said they would return it later. He has also stolen food from classmates at school (I have no idea if any teachers intervened) and has bragged about taking money from home to buy a treat for himself.

slate.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamilah Lemieux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Autism Spectrum#Child Care#Home School#Home Care#Stolen#Work From Home#Care And Feeding#Classmates#Sincere Conversation#Money#Luck#Discipline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
KidsSlate

My 7-Year Old Destroyed Her Tablet. Should I Make Her Pay for a New One?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About five months ago, my 7-year-old threw her tablet against the wall after losing a game and it broke. She then brought it to me and said “Daddy, we have to go to the store for a new one.” I told her that she needed to save up her allowance for a new one. She gets paid by the chore, and it usually totals around $6 a week. I did this because I want her to appreciate her things and appreciate how hard it is to work to afford something. My wife, though, thinks she’s learned her lesson. She wants my daughter to be able to spend her money on other things and thinks that it’s our duty to provide her with things like technology. Because of this, she wants to surprise my daughter with a new tablet on her birthday in a month and put the money she’s saved in her savings account.
Raleigh, NCpilot.com

Column: Parents, Don’t Hesitate. Get Your Teen a COVID Shot

Editor’s Note: This column originally appeared in The News & Observer of Raleigh. I’m so excited that more kids can now get protected against COVID-19 by vaccination. This is a huge step forward on the path back to normal. As a pediatrician, I see every day how much families struggle...
Family Relationshipsamericanexperiment.org

Most parents don’t want universal childcare

There are a lot of drawbacks to universal childcare as our research has shown. Increased funding tends to drive up costs and comes with too much regulatory burden, driving out providers. Additionally, universal childcare has potential negative social consequences due to children being in outside care for an extended period of time.
Kidsnews4sanantonio.com

Mother says her son with autism was left on the school bus for 3 hours

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A mother says she is pulling her son out of his school after he was left on the bus for three hours. Petria Reliford realized on Thursday that her 7-year-old son, Jeremiah, was missing. "He didn't come home. We waited until like 4:30, 4:45, 5...
PetsSlate

My Sister Is Demanding That I Let Her Dangerous Dog Play With My Child

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My younger sister and her partner have been fostering dogs for a couple of years. They recently adopted a young pit bull, which my sister told me had been at the shelter for several months and was considered “un-adoptable.” When I asked why, she said his former family gave him up after he bit their daughter, and she thinks that, combined with the bad rap that pit bulls get, contributed to keeping him at the shelter. But now, they were rehabilitating him, he was making big improvements, and she was sure he could meet my son “in no time,” hopefully at our next family gathering. I refused. My son is 3 years old, and while we do try and model good “dog behavior” whenever he wants to meet one, he still sometimes gets in their faces or pets them wrong. My husband and I still supervise him vigilantly around his grandparents’ elderly terrier, and I don’t feel comfortable having him around a dog with a history of biting children.
KidsSlate

I Secretly Got My Daughter Vaccinated Against My Partner’s Wishes

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?
Kidspsiloveyou.xyz

My Mom Never Played by the Rules When It Came to Her Children

She fought the powers that be for our right to learn. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” –Agatha Christie. No Homework. I remember...
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

Why most ‘magic words’ from parents don’t work

Many if not almost all of today’s parents believe in “magic words.” They do so because the mental health professional community has for 50 years or so told them children can be reasoned with, a claim that exposes the general lack of intellectual rigor in the mental health professions. Magic...
KidsWashington Post

How do I stop my child from being so rude to me?

Q: I have a 5-year-old (soon to be 6), and I'm struggling with how to deal with what we might call rude communication patterns. For instance, on a recent afternoon, she came out of her room, saw that I was in the kitchen and screamed at me: "Where's my dinner?! I thought it would be ready by now!" She also did this a week or so ago. Although she had a snack after school (she started face-to-face school a few weeks ago), she was probably hungry, even though it was a little early for dinner. I think she has pent-up stress from her new school environment, but I also know it's not okay for her to communicate like that with me. After she calmed down, we talked a bit about it, but I'm wondering whether you have general advice about how parents should talk and respond to young kids when they communicate in such a rude way. I know it's her age and circumstances, but I also know it's not okay. Thanks!
KidsSlate

My Daughter Constantly Criticizes Our Messy Home

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Growing up, my mom channeled her anxiety into obsessively cleaning our home. Though it was spotless, this came at the detriment of our general happiness. We were never allowed to have a pet or even have guests over because it would dirty the house, we were frequently late to events because my mom was cleaning and lost track of time, and she missed out on bonding time with us because she was too anxious to leave the kitchen unclean for an hour after breakfast. I vowed I’d never be like her. Well, fast-forward to now, and my home is a mess. I can’t seem to stay on top of ever-present laundry piles, clutter, and the detritus that comes with having 3 kids.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

How do I honor my parents’ love?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. Here’s something a little different: a question about love after death. My parents got married in the 1950s, and just short of 30 years later, my father suffered the mother of all midlife crises, divorced my mother, and married someone else. Once he freed himself from that unfortunate relationship, he confided in me, “If I thought I had a chance, I’d court your mother all over again.” He tried for a number of years, but my mother had been deeply hurt and would have none of it. In time, however, she acquiesced to a friendship. They went to dinner and to the movies, and sat together at family functions. Over time, it happened: They fell back in love, to everyone’s delight. We’d catch them kissing when they thought nobody was around.
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘The manager said, ‘You don’t have to pay for your food.’: Mom to autistic boy ‘in disbelief’ after restaurant’s act of kindness

“Autism is a word describing millions of different people and millions of different journeys. My name is Amanda, and I am a single mother to an amazing 15-year-old boy named Ajay. Ajay is funny, caring, sweet, loving, and busy; he loves to repeat the phrases ‘ready, set, go’ and ‘3, 2, 1, go.’ Ajay has autism and uses a combination of signs, gestures, vocal approximations, and his communication device to communicate. When I first heard the word ‘autism’ as a parent, so many thoughts ran through my mind: Will he ever talk? Will he have friends? What will life look like for him?