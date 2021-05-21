newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Asif Kapadia on his new ’70s music doc: “It was such a drug-infused time”

NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the proclamations of Gil Scott-Heron, the revolution will be televised – over eight episodes in fact – on Apple TV+. 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything takes the essence of legendary music journalist Dave Hepworth’s essential tome, 1971 – Never A Dull Moment: Rock’s Golden Year and puts it on the screen. Led by series director Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy, Diego Maradona), as well as co-directors Danielle Peck and James Rogan, the series captures an age where music mattered more than ever.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Marc Bolan
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
David Bowie
Person
Sly Stone
Person
Aretha
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Elton John
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Music Industry#New Music#Pop Music#Rock Music#Live Music#World Music#Johnlennon#Asifkapadia#Appletv#Nme#Eu#Black Lives Matter#Albums#Stills#Clip#Artists#Amazing Wallpaper#Amazing Recall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MusicPosted by
K102.5

How ’70s U.K. Music Icons Inspired Duran Duran: Book Excerpt

Duran Duran's second album, Rio, cemented the Birmingham band's status as '80s pop superstars. Released on May 10, 1982, the LP spawned global hits such as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and the title track. Rio's music reflected the inventive ways the members of Duran Duran incorporated their influences. Although Roxy...
Musicvman.com

Duran Duran Returns With New Music for the First Time in Six Years

When you’re afforded the legacy of a pioneering video-era band like Duran Duran, then any news on new music should explode on the airwaves. And after being included on several “most anticipated album” lists for most of 2020 and 2021, the band has finally decided to lift the veil on their project, announcing the impending release of their fifteenth studio album later this year, FUTURE PAST.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

David Bowie once sent Lewis Hamilton two guitars with no note or explanation

David Bowie reportedly once sent F1 driver Lewis Hamilton two electric guitars with no note or explanation. In a new IGTV video shared to Instagram, Hamilton explains: “A couple of years ago, I got home to this beautiful gift of these two guitars, and I had no idea where they were from, who they came from and why they were in my apartment. It wasn’t until about a year later that David Bowie had sent me these guitars.”
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Trailer: Asif Kapadia’s Docuseries Looks At The Year Music Exploded

Art of any kind is often a product of its era. And for music in 1971, that is most definitely true, as artists were responding to the political and social movements of the time, resulting in iconic songs and performances that defined a generation. It is such an interesting and important year in the history of music that it has spawned a new docuseries on Apple TV+, aptly titled “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.”
MusicBoston Herald

Doc team tunes in to ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’

A monumental look back at a landmark year, the eight-part Apple TV+ series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” has an enviable Hit Parade of now-classic songs and performances atop its historical primer. “1971” is from the Oscar-, BAFTA- and Grammy-winning team of Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Reese, who...
Music1029thebuzz.com

New Oasis Doc To Commemorate 25th Anniversary Of Knebworth Gig

The 25th anniversary of Oasis' legendary 1996 Knebworth appearances will be the focus of an upcoming documentary. Rolling Stone reported the still-untitled film will be directed by Jake Scott with both Noel and Liam Gallagher serving as executive producers. The film, which features footage of Oasis on August 10th and 11th, 1996 at the peak of their UK dominance following 1995's (What's The Story) Morning Glory, promises “a behind-the-scenes look at Oasis’s performances, including never-before-seen footage of the band’s sets in front of 250,000 fans.”
MusicMonster Children

The Best New Music of May

St. Vincent – Down. Honestly I’m down with whatever St. Vincent (Annie Clark) does. All of it is great, and this electric psychosis of a song is no exception. ‘Down’ is the third single from her seventh record, Daddy’s Home, produced by Annie and Jack Antonoff and out TODAY!. New...
EntertainmentBBC

Oti Mabuse and Arlene Phillips to stage Cher musical

Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse and former judge Arlene Phillips have joined forces to stage the European premiere of the musical The Cher Show. The show, which has already been a Broadway hit, tells the story of the singer's rise to fame and features hits including I Got You Babe, Believe, Strong Enough and The Shoop Shoop Song.
MusicPaste Magazine

Paul Weller Ages Gracefully, If at All, on Fat Pop

We have no actual proof of this, you understand, and it’s therefore merely random speculation, an unproven theory with no solid facts to back it up. But—if you’re a believer in all things eerie, inexplicable and otherworldly, or at least the classic Oscar Wilde novella of the same name—it seems quite possible that Paul Weller might have a creepy Dorian Gray portrait hidden somewhere on his British estate, its image rapidly aging while his, at nearly 63, stays inordinately young. After all the showbiz wear and tear he’s survived since launching his legendary mod-retro outfit The Jam in the mid-’70s, before streamlining his tastes into a jazzier, more soulful Style Council from ’83 to ’89 and then flying solo afterwards with a volley of diverse solo sets leading up to his new ear-candy-effervescent Fat Pop, out today (May 14), the man affectionately known as The Modfather hasn’t changed too much since his punk-era genesis. His once-dark signature shag haircut may have turned a becoming silver a few years back, but—as clarified in new interview footage of him in Lee Cogswell’s informative 2020 documentary on The Style Council, Long Hot Summers—he still looks fairly untouched by the withering hands of time.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

Wulitzer, Backing Singers, and Going Blonde: St. Vincent on the ‘70s and her new album Daddy’s Home

Cheryl Waters will air an exclusive interview with St. Vincent this Thursday, May 20 at 11:30 AM, alongside a DJ set curated by Annie Clark herself. Tune into the Midday Show to hear tracks from the new record 'Daddy’s Home,' plus the songs and stories of the '70s era that influenced the album or listen back via the KEXP archive. Alongside the guest set, Cheryl had the chance to speak with St. Vincent about the record. Read the interview or listen to excerpts in the latest edition of the Sound & Vision podcast below.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Derek Menchan Album Is Incredibly Diverse

Derek Menchan is one of the most well-rounded musical talents I’ve had the opportunity to come across in recent times. His output is incredibly diverse, and every single time I get to listen to one of his songs, I am always pleasantly surprised at the fact that I never really know what to expect. Derek is the kind of artist who never settles into his comfort zone, and this new release is a really good taste of what I am talking about. The Incredible was actually published in 2020, a year that has certainly not been an easy one for artists everywhere. However, Derek never lost faith in his artistry, and continued to make amazing music that relates to the audience.
MusicThe Guardian

From Beyoncé to David Bowie: 10 of the best Glastonbury sets ever

Ahead of a livestreamed version of the festival, here are some of the biggest and best performances from years gone by. Jay-Z walked so that Beyoncé could run. By facing down a reactionary backlash in 2008 (Hip-hop? At Glastonbury?!), he left the festival’s future wide open. Three years later, Beyoncé was imperial from the moment she opened with Crazy in Love and fireworks. Her glamorous spectacle, studded with savvy cover versions, permanently reset expectations of what a Glastonbury headline set could be.
TV & VideosCMT

Shania Twain Will Be Featured in New Netflix Pop Music Docuseries

Other artists involved include Brandi Carlile, Public Enemy's Chuck D and more. Among the artists that will be featured in the eight-episode series? “You’re Still The One” hitmaker Shania Twain, whose 1997 album Come On Over is among the biggest-selling albums of all time. Each of the series’ eight episodes...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Marianne Faithfull on Fame’s Dark Side and the Evolution of ‘As Tears Go By’

Marianne Faithfull has lived several lifetimes in her 74 years. She was only 17 when the pop song “As Tears Go By” turned her into a star overnight in 1964, and she was in her early twenties when her relationship with Mick Jagger made her a tabloid lightning rod. After that ended, she fell deep into drugs, living for a while on the streets, before making a stunning comeback in 1979 with Broken English, an album of dark-hued, New Wave–influenced music that complemented the way her voice had grown deeper and more profound. She acted in theater and films and reinvented herself as a jazz chanteuse and dream-pop singer, all before issuing her page-turner of a memoir, Faithfull, in 1994. But nearly 30 years have passed since then, during which time she’s teamed with songwriters like PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, and Mark Lanegan for albums that have comprised her so-far unimpeachable third act.
Musicloudersound.com

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz: My Life In 10 Songs

As far back as he can remember, Adam Duritz was all about the songs. Writing his first one at the age of 18, reflects the Maryland-born singer, was “the biggest moment of self-definition in my life”, signposting the path towards Counting Crows’ beautifully observed and ten-million-selling 1993 debut, August And Everything After. But running in parallel with Duritz’s own songcraft was always a rapacious fandom that still sees him lose days to the rifling of record crates. We asked the frontman for ten of his very favourites.
NBC News

Duran Duran playing the 2021 Billboard Music Awards shows the critics were wrong

When Duran Duran jumped onto the global music stage in the early 1980s, critics dismissed them as just another teen boy group, albeit with good musical chops, who were most likely the flavor of the moment. But the band continued pounding out albums and scoring hits, and this Sunday’s live performance at the Billboard Music Awards with Blur’s Graham Coxon proves just how wrong the naysayers were.