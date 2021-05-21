newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Absent from injury report

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Nunn (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Game 1 against the Bucks on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The 25-year-old sat out the final game of the regular season Sunday with a calf issue, but the injury won't affect his availability for the start of the playoffs. Nunn averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes over his last five games.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Nunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Heat#Calf#Sun#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should Heat expect more from Adebayo in Butler’s absence?

Q: Since when has it ever become acceptable for a player like Bam Adebayo to be in the forefront of a team and on the verge of making max dollars to be as passive and lackadaisical as he’s been? Eleven points in 30 minutes of play without Jimmy Butler is unacceptable, and time in time out this kid is given a pass for leaving his teammates hanging. He will never be a max player no matter how ...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Nunn scores 22 points, Heat beat Cavaliers 124-107

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points and Duncan Robinson had 20, helping the Miami Heat move into a tie for sixth place in the East with a 124-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trevor Ariza scored 18 points and Bam Adebayo collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Miami,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why Goran Dragic should start over Kendrick Nunn and Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra chose to reinsert Kendrick Nunn into the starting lineup and the rotation on April 11th after Victor Oladipo sustained a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Spoelstra’s decision has initially paid off as Nunn is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists in Oladipo’s absence, shooting 51.6 percent from the field on 12.2 attempts per game.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Record moment for Duncan Robinson as Heat maul Cavs 124-107

One lesson from Saturday night was that even bad, shorthanded teams have good players. Another was that there is no time left for slip-ups for the Miami Heat. So even with Kevin Love and Collin Sexton having big nights, and even with the Cleveland Cavaliers moving to an early 11-point lead, the Heat restored order by halftime on the way to a 124-107 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Productive night Tuesday

Nunn closed with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 victory over the Celtics. Nunn continues to play at an elevated level for the Heat, etching himself into the fantasy landscape to close out the regular season. With Victor Oladipo (knee) still sidelined, Nunn is likely to stick in his current role for the foreseeable future, making him a viable 12-team asset moving forward.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Betting Picks: Saturday’s Best NBA Player Prop Bets | Tonight 5/1

Happy May Day, everyone! It is truly a jam-packed Saturday in the world of sports. The NFL Draft rolls on throughout the afternoon. Of course, the first Saturday of May also means that the Kentucky Derby is on the menu. Then, the NBA takes center stage in primetime with a massive ten-game slate. No matter how your draft and Derby wagers go, there should be ample opportunity to nail some NBA betting picks later tonight. Our first featured NBA player props of the new month include picks for Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook and Malachi Flynn.
NFLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Better recent drafts: Heat or Dolphins?

Q: Ira, I’m glad the Heat are off on Thursday and Friday, so I can enjoy the NFL draft. When you look at the Dolphins, I think the Heat have done a better job drafting. -- Ian. A: Apples and oranges. First because of the Heat’s playoff finishes, they have...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Mavericks blow past Butler-less Heat, 127-113

Shortly before tipoff of the Miami Heat’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Jimmy Butler wouldn’t play with flu-like symptoms. And Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo were already out. Tuesday night’s game got off to a promising start when Trevor Ariza made his first three shot attempts...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Heat moving to higher ground?

Q: Ira, the NBA athletes are the best conditioned and physically talented as any professional athletes, but also face greater demands on their bodies than other sports. The last two seasons, with the bubble, COVID, and a minimal break between seasons, has had a huge impact on all of them. It has also shown that players in their 30s are in fact often old for their sport. Given that, the Heat are in as good a position as could have been expected given the players ages and the injuries and minimal off days this year. Pat Riley made moves that had greater upsides than downsides and still may result in playoff success, if they either win one round or are at least very competitive against one of the significantly better East teams. I say let’s just enjoy the remainder of the season and look forward to both the development of the young guys who stay and the additions Riley makes in the off season. Oh yeah, let’s also knock off the Celtics who are getting hammered by their fans. -- Dick.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Kendrick Nunn’s positive update on state of his health ahead of NBA playoffs

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn provided a positive comparison of his current health to how he felt last year after he was forced to bounce back from the COVID-19 virus. Nunn’s 2020 postseason was marked by a number of games that he missed, circumstances that no longer exist this year, with the guard offering hope that he can help them have another deep playoff run.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Available, starting Saturday

Nunn (calf) is available and starting Saturday at Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The 25-year-old was considered questionable after exiting Thursday's contest with calf soreness, but he'll be back on the court Saturday. Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.0 minutes in the previous five games before the injury.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bucks dominate in paint, defeat Heat

In what could be a playoff preview, Khris Middleton posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, leading the host Milwaukee Bucks past the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night. Milwaukee, which is 11-3 in its past 14 games, also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists from two-time...
NBANBA

HEAT Take Care Of Business Against Cavs

Due to a total team effort, the HEAT defeated the Cavs 124-107 Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Oh, look, another milestone for Duncan Robinson. Thanks to hitting his first five shots (all triples), Robinson became the fastest player in NBA history to record 500 career threes. This was his...
NBAfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Schedule Preview: May 3 – May 9

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The schedule is getting spicy during the playoffs. This week brings chaos in the form of rest days, player shutdowns, with a dash of COVID-19 protocol. What?! Your fantasy basketball league wasn’t hosted on...