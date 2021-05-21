Arizona is one of the best destinations in the USA for exploring nature and breathtaking landscapes. Following is a list of the most stunning waterfalls in Arizona for those nature lovers who like to spend time by the water, and wish to plan a perfect road trip!

Havasu Falls

Daniel Hernandez/Unsplash

Located in the Havasupai Reservation in Grand Canyon National Park, Havasu Falls is one of the most emblematic landscapes of Arizona. With the orange-hued canyon in the background all year long, these falls are very unique because of the turquoise water of the pools under them where visitors can actually swim in!

Ribbon Falls

Nestled in the Grand Canyon National Park, hiking to see the Ribbon Falls is a great option! The hike is 16.8 miles long and it takes about a day from the North Rim of the canyon, but the view is very well worth the effort, especially because it is possible to actually walk behind the waterfall!

Navajo Falls

Supai is a must on any Arizona itinerary. It is very special because of the wonderful repertoire of waterfalls it offers, with Navajo Falls being the most amazing one of them all.

Not far from Havasu Falls, this waterfall of relatively recent formation boasts a deep pool at the bottom which is ideal for jumping into from the cliffs and swimming with a stunning view as a backdrop.

Pacheta Falls

Pacheta Falls is one of the largest and most beautiful waterfalls in Arizona, dropping 130 feet over a cliff. Surrounded by the White Mountains, they are kind of hidden in the area, so they are perfect if you want to avoid crowds.

Grand Falls

Grand Falls is a stunning 181-feet high waterfall. To see them at their best, they must be visited during the monsoon season or right after the snow melts at the end of winter, which is when they roar to life.

These falls are set in the Painted Desert in the Navajo Nation. They are often dubbed the Chocolate Waterfalls because of their unique muddy color!

Apache Falls

Located in the Salt River Canyon in San Carlos, Apache Falls is one of Arizona’s biggest gems. A 1-mile trail must be hiked, so it is possible for anyone with a decent fitness level to reach them. The flow of water is decent year-round because they are part of a river, so this is a good option to put on your bucket list if you’re not sure when you’ll be in the area.

Beaver Falls

Set in Supai, Arizona, Beaver Falls is another must on your Arizona itinerary! These beautiful falls are special because they don’t plunge down but are rather meandering waterfalls, meaning that they fall over several boulders and boast several pools that section them.