newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daniela Ramos

Most Stunning Waterfalls in Arizona

Posted by 
Daniela Ramos
Daniela Ramos
 2 days ago

Arizona is one of the best destinations in the USA for exploring nature and breathtaking landscapes. Following is a list of the most stunning waterfalls in Arizona for those nature lovers who like to spend time by the water, and wish to plan a perfect road trip!

Havasu Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Taoee_0a79Nmla00
Daniel Hernandez/Unsplash

Located in the Havasupai Reservation in Grand Canyon National Park, Havasu Falls is one of the most emblematic landscapes of Arizona. With the orange-hued canyon in the background all year long, these falls are very unique because of the turquoise water of the pools under them where visitors can actually swim in!

Ribbon Falls

Nestled in the Grand Canyon National Park, hiking to see the Ribbon Falls is a great option! The hike is 16.8 miles long and it takes about a day from the North Rim of the canyon, but the view is very well worth the effort, especially because it is possible to actually walk behind the waterfall!

Navajo Falls

Supai is a must on any Arizona itinerary. It is very special because of the wonderful repertoire of waterfalls it offers, with Navajo Falls being the most amazing one of them all.

Not far from Havasu Falls, this waterfall of relatively recent formation boasts a deep pool at the bottom which is ideal for jumping into from the cliffs and swimming with a stunning view as a backdrop.

Pacheta Falls

Pacheta Falls is one of the largest and most beautiful waterfalls in Arizona, dropping 130 feet over a cliff. Surrounded by the White Mountains, they are kind of hidden in the area, so they are perfect if you want to avoid crowds.

Grand Falls

Grand Falls is a stunning 181-feet high waterfall. To see them at their best, they must be visited during the monsoon season or right after the snow melts at the end of winter, which is when they roar to life.

These falls are set in the Painted Desert in the Navajo Nation. They are often dubbed the Chocolate Waterfalls because of their unique muddy color!

Apache Falls

Located in the Salt River Canyon in San Carlos, Apache Falls is one of Arizona’s biggest gems. A 1-mile trail must be hiked, so it is possible for anyone with a decent fitness level to reach them. The flow of water is decent year-round because they are part of a river, so this is a good option to put on your bucket list if you’re not sure when you’ll be in the area.

Beaver Falls

Set in Supai, Arizona, Beaver Falls is another must on your Arizona itinerary! These beautiful falls are special because they don’t plunge down but are rather meandering waterfalls, meaning that they fall over several boulders and boast several pools that section them.

Daniela Ramos

Daniela Ramos

35
Followers
55
Post
823
Views
ABOUT

The journey has been full of highs and lows of all sorts – of grand adventures, heartbreak, self-discovery, screw ups, and lonely roads. I wouldn’t change any of it. While I’m no longer traveling full-time anymore and I am now based in the wonderland that is Mexico City, you’re more likely to find me in some far-off place than at home. I’m a firm believer in the law of attraction, and I hope my stories inspire you to take the leap and follow your dreams!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Waterfalls#Hiking#Desert Trip#Grand Canyon#Road Trip#Destinations#The Havasupai Reservation#The Ribbon Falls#Havasu Falls Daniel#Navajo Falls Supai#Breathtaking Landscapes#White Mountains#Painted Desert#Winter#Nature#The View#Navajo Nation#San Carlos#Section
Related
AnimalsNew York Post

45,000 hunters apply to kill 12 bison in Grand Canyon National Park

Hunters are going ballistic for a chance to help thin a herd of bison in Grand Canyon National Park. Some 45,000 people have applied for just 12 spots to kill one of the massive beasts each in the September slaughter. The ideal candidate to “protect the park ecosystem, resources and...
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

4 US National Parks to Visit this Spring

Spring is here and with it, the best time of the year to go on an adventure in the USA! If you’re looking for ideas on the best national parks to visit and mouth-opening vistas are your thing, take a look at this list of the best national parks in the country.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

Michigan’s Scenic Waterfall Loop Will Take You To 6 Different Waterfalls

Is there anything more magical than exploring a waterfall as it tumbles over rock? Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a photographer, or simply a seeker of all things whimsical, Michigan’s waterfalls offer endless delight. If you’ve ever wanted to center an adventure around the state’s prettiest falls, take time to follow our scenic waterfall loop […] The post Michigan’s Scenic Waterfall Loop Will Take You To 6 Different Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Genoa, NVNevada Appeal

Geologic history and waterfalls in Genoa

The Sierra Nevada dates back approximately 40 million years, according to a Stanford study. It took all those years for water to form marvelous canyons, and they offer some of the best hiking on the eastern side of the mountains.Not too far away in Genoa, there are a couple of hiking trails following streams into the canyons that show off two small waterfalls. The Sierra Canyon Trail (3.9 miles round trip) and the Genoa Canyon Trail (6.2 miles round trip) are well-maintained trails with moderate difficulty (about 1,574 feet of elevation gain). The trails can be combined to create a large loop, which takes 8.9 miles to hike, including about 1.3 miles through downtown Genoa.
Colorado Statewgnradio.com

Bear crippled, euthanized after falling down waterfall in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers had to euthanize a crippled bear after it fell several feet down Seven Falls, a series of cascading waterfalls in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. The 250-pound bear, estimated to be around 3 to 4 years old, was struggling...
Traveltraveloffpath.com

Top 6 Long Hiking Trails In The U.S. For 2021

This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. With summer almost upon us, it’s time to grab your hiking boots and head...
Billings, MTGreenwichTime

Yellowstone, Grand Teton set records for park visitation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Visitation at Yellowstone National Park last month has increased by 40% compared to 2019, an increase of about 19,000 people and a record for the month, park officials said. Superintendent Cam Sholly predicted the park would be busier early this year based on the inability of...
Lifestylepassionpassport.com

American Mountains For Every Kind of Traveler

From the ancient Appalachian Mountains of the East to the massive Rockies of the West, American mountains are as diverse as the landscapes they command. Whether you’re a beginner looking to bag your first summit or a seasoned mountaineer in search of a perilous expedition, here are some of the best mountains to climb in the U.S.
Arizona Statesahuaritasun.com

Travels with Two Sisters: TAKE ONE! Arizona's film &TV hot spots

In the last 10 years, we have explored sites in all 15 Arizona counties. We have driven on interstates, blue highways, dirt roads and dirt trails. We've climbed our way to the top of mountains, driven to the depths of canyons, walked amongst dinosaur tracks, photographed wild horses, ventured onto the skywalk, driven to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, walked across the London Bridge, searched for anthill garnets, walked on tribal lands, viewed ancient petroglyphs and pictographs, taken a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, driven through the world’s largest ponderosa pine forest in the world, explored the third largest volcanic field in the continental United States, and walked amongst ancient rock dwellings.
Arizona StateGreen Valley News and Sun

Southern Arizona’s Most Common Scorpion

Arizona is home to 30+ species of scorpion, but the most common in our area is the striped tail scorpion. The striped-tail scorpion -- aka the devil scorpion -- thrives in habitats ranging from sandy deserts to grasslands to mountains. Find them in and under rocks, wood piles, potted plants, and other well protected areas to avoid the heat and predators during the day. They’re also found in boxes, under furniture, and behind appliances.
Travelnews4sanantonio.com

Five important tips for visiting popular national parks and avoiding crowds

A National Park road trip makes for a memorable summer vacation. But you need a timed-entry reservation to visit some of the most popular parks this summer. Travel journalist Jennifer Broome joins us from Greater Zion with five tips to visiting popular national parks and avoiding crowds. While spending several...
AnimalsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Birding: North Dakota’s Most Stunning Ducks (GALLERY-PHOTOS)

Birding has become a big thing. According to an article in Chirp, birdwatching has become one of the most popular hobbies in the United States. Millions of people are birdwatchers across the globe. Some may see it as dull or boring, others will fly halfway around the world just to get a glimpse of a King Eider duck.
Iowa StateOnlyInYourState

Union Grove State Park Is A Magical Waterfall Campground In Iowa

There’s a park in Iowa that has it all – great hiking trails, a tranquil fishing lake, a beach and a gorgeous little waterfall. It’s called Union Grove State Park and it’s the perfect escape – it’s located in Gladbrook and is only about 70 miles from Des Moines or Cedar Rapids.
Arizona Stateeminetra.com

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 19 | Local news – Tucson, Arizona

Emily Wolfgang, Manager of Little Anthony’s Diner, was on April 28, 2020 in Little Anthony’s Diner, Tucson, Arizona, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Talk to a customer on the first day of Little Anthony’s Diner Carhop. LittleAnthony’s Diner started the old-fashioned 1950s carhop in response to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Tony Terry, president and owner of Little Anthony Diner and the Gaslight Theater, said: “It’s not perfect for our lives.” Little Anthony’s Diner Car Hop is open Monday through Sunday from 11am to 8pm. According to Terry, customers can park in designated parking lots and order and pay for food from car safety. In the 1950s, employees dressed in masks and gloves came out to check customers and deliver drinks and food in trays similar to the trays used in the 1950s that could be attached to car windows. To do. There is a car hop menu such as burgers, salads and shakes, but customers can order other items from the menu. Little Anthony’s diner DJ, DJ Phil, plays music heard through external speakers. “May keep it after the virus,” Terry added.