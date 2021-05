Back in March, Stone Temple Pilots announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their perennially underrated 1996 classic Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop. Billed as the super deluxe edition, it includes a remaster of the original album on both vinyl and CD plus two more CDs’ worth of previously unreleased bonus material. One contains early versions, instrumentals, and alternate mixes of Tiny Music tracks, while the other features a full live set from 1997. Upon announcing the reissue the band shared an raw alternate take of the album’s lead single, “Big Bang Baby.” Today they’ve got another one of the album’s radio hits teed up for you, an early attempt at “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart.”