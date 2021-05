The idea of Dwayne Johnson becoming president of the United States has firmly entered the pop culture lexicon over the last few years. Sonic the Hedgehog asked if the former professional wrestler was running the country in his recent solo movie, it’s used as the framing device for NBC’s semi-autobiographical sitcom Young Rock, and now Legends of Tomorrow will venture to the world of 2045 where the actor has finally assumed the highest office in the land, as you can see in the featurette above.