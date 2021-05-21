American Kennel Club Donates Pet Disaster Relief Trailer

OnFocus – Natty here! I’m ready for a furever home! I’m almost three years old and a female Daschund mix. I came all the way from Texas a couple of years ago as a young puppy. I was in a home previously to returning to the shelter but I didn’t care for the resident dog. I’m looking for a home where I can be the only pet and have ALL of the attention. I tend to be a worry wort and would benefit from some training to build my confidence! I do also submissive urinate, but it gets better as I get to know you. I’m having a good time here with all of my toys, new friends and experiences- but I’m ready to find a family to call my own! I love people, giving kisses, being the sweetest little Daschund in the world and sitting on laps. I also enjoy running outside and playing with soft squeaky toys!