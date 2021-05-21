ORBIT Gum innovates with more sustainable 30-piece mega pack
NEWARK, N.J. — As the country begins to reopen, ORBIT Gum is readying people for more close encounters with its new 30-piece Mega Pack. Ideal for on-the-go durability, the ORBIT Mega Pack is perfect before your first post-pandemic date or for sharing amongst your larger group for long-lasting fresh breath. The ORBIT Mega Pack is a more sustainable option that features an outer plastic package designed to be recycled in roughly half of U.S. recycling streams, with more locations to follow.www.chaindrugreview.com