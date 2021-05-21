newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ORBIT Gum innovates with more sustainable 30-piece mega pack

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, N.J. — As the country begins to reopen, ORBIT Gum is readying people for more close encounters with its new 30-piece Mega Pack. Ideal for on-the-go durability, the ORBIT Mega Pack is perfect before your first post-pandemic date or for sharing amongst your larger group for long-lasting fresh breath. The ORBIT Mega Pack is a more sustainable option that features an outer plastic package designed to be recycled in roughly half of U.S. recycling streams, with more locations to follow.

www.chaindrugreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Gum Mints#Better Moments#Danimer Scientific#Recycle#Reuse#Peppermint#Spearmint#Orbit Gum#Gum Enthusiasts#Mars Wrigley Innovation#Plastic#On The Go Durability#Feature#Ideal#Long Lasting Fresh Breath#Shelves#Retailers#On Pack Guides#U S Recycling Streams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Recycling
Related
Environmentwaste360.com

Ocean Spray Collaborates with Bryce Corporation for Store Drop-off Recyclable Packaging Solution

BOSTON -- Bryce Corporation, the industry-leading supplier of innovative flexible packaging and prepress solutions, in partnership with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, has announced the first Store Drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch solution for Ocean Spray Craisins® dried cranberries after nearly two years of development and collaboration. As Ocean Spray continues their commitment to sustainability, the partnership with Bryce marks another advancement towards more recoverable packaging solutions.
Industryfeedstuffs.com

Bühler partners with TAM Systems on sustainable innovations

The feed processing market is expected to witness significant growth by 2027, driven by massive growth in feed ingredients, new product launches, and the adoption of new processing technologies. Bühler Group and TAM Systems are poised to support this forecast with a new Reseller Partnership. The partnership will make Bühler's...
EnvironmentStamford Advocate

ALES GREY™ Partners with XL EXTRALIGHT® to Launch World's First Recycled Single-Piece Injection Foam Clog Made With Sustainable+.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. ALES GREY is stepping comfortably into sustainable luxury with the debut of the Rodeo Drive Slip On. Launching today, this is the first single-piece injection molded foam slip-on clog made entirely with XL EXTRALIGHT Sustainable+, a new recycled compound created by the team at XL EXTRALIGHT in Italy.
Skin CareByrdie

The Hustle: Meet The Innovation-Driven Executive Helping Make Beauty More Sustainable

Welcome to Byrdie's new series, The Hustle, where we profile diverse, interesting women and woman-aligned folks in the beauty and wellness industries who are usually behind-the-scenes. From the cosmetic chemists formulating your holy-grail serum to CFOs driving the biggest beauty companies forward, these women are the definition of career goals, and they're getting real about the journeys that led them to where they are—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Flat-Packed Pastas

In collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University and Syracuse University, a team of researchers has engineered flat-packed pasta for a more sustainable packaging solution. Sixty percent of pasta packaging, whether it be plastic bags or boxes, is reserved for air. This solution aims to cut down waste from food packaging to the bare minimum for a more sustainable future.
EnvironmentFortune

The struggle to make plastics more sustainable

SC Johnson—the company that makes Windex, Pledge and Glade, among other things—had a good pandemic. “We’ve been one of the fortunate few,” says CEO Fisk Johnson, the fifth generation of his family to lead the company. “All our categories have been strong, with one exception.” The exception? “Shoe polish.”. These...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Metal-free batteries could make the industry more ethical and sustainable

Current lithium ion batteries can be ethically and environmentally problematic. Only a small percentage of lithium ion batteries are recycled and the cobalt needed to make them is mined using child labor in some cases. New research in Nature has described a new battery technology platform which involves a poypeptide...
Industryfreshfruitportal.com

BerryWorld "leading the way for sustainable packaging innovation" in UK

In efforts to minimize the company's environmental impact, BerryWorld will this season continue to pack its British berry supply in Prevented Ocean Plastic that it introduced last year. The company is "conscious of their role in the supply chain and wider role in society" and is therefore working to ensure...
Portland, ORsierraclub.org

Where Can I Nail Down a Less-Toxic and More Sustainable Manicure?

Q: Are at-home DIY manicures any better for the environment than having them done professionally at a nail salon?. A: Just because a product is free of some toxic ingredients doesn’t mean it has none. According to one study, 10 out of 12 nail products labeled free of the “toxic three” ingredients that people breathe in—formaldehyde (cancer-causing), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), and toluene—actually had DBP and toluene.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

11 Orange Animals Giving Traffic Cones a Run For Their Money

You might know Nemo and his dad, the fish from Finding Nemo, but did you know that they're both clown anemonefish? The Japanese spider crab looks like a monster straight out of a children's book, and the orange baboon tarantula's nickname among tarantula fans is the "orange bitey thing." Meet them and 8 other orange animals below!
Businesspulse2.com

Why Accenture (ACN) Is Buying Homburg & Partner

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently announced it has acquired Homburg & Partner. These are the details. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently announced it has acquired Homburg & Partner, a strategic management consulting firm with deep specialization in commercial strategy, sales, and pricing. And Homburg & Partner’s team of 73 professionals has joined Accenture’s Customer, Sales & Service team. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Dried Aloe Vera Market Insights, Upcoming Business Opportunities, and Forecast To 2030

Dried Aloe Vera Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Dried Aloe Vera Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Dried Aloe Vera manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Dried Aloe Vera industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Domestic Heating Appliances Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2025

Global Domestic Heating Appliances Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint. Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, PMR Insights serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.
Motorsportsracefans.net

McLaren debuts new, more sustainable ‘Team Hub’ motorhome in Monaco

McLaren has introduced its new motorhome, known as Team Hub, at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. The team says the revised, streamlined and upgraded facility will reduce the emissions produced by its race weekend operations. The structure, which is home to the team’s staff at circuits during race weekends, has...
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

China's robotic arm in space station sparks concerns in US

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): China's deployment of a powerful robotic arm attached to the core module of its Tiangong Space Station has sparked concerns across the US as the technology "could be used in a future system for grappling other satellites". The 10-metre-long device, which is capable of lifting...
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 14: SpaceX and OneWeb to orbit more internet satellites

In the coming week, we could see five launches from various countries and companies including China, SpaceX, and OneWeb. The two aforementioned companies will send up some of their respective internet satellites while China will re-attempt to launch the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft which will try to dock with the Tianhe module of the new Chinese Space Station.
Environmentspaandbeautytoday.com

Sustainable Spotlight: Lush Creates Fresh, Ethical Products

If you’re a fan of colorful bath bombs and delicious smelling soaps, visiting to a Lush store is like being a kid candy store. The fresh, handmade products are not only pretty, but the brand is also guided by a strong ethical and sustainable philosophy. Lush creates products that are made from transparent ingredients and supply chains, while also committing to charitable organizations and sustainability. We caught up with Katrina Shum, Manager of Sustainability, to learn more about the brand’s history and the role its core values play in product offerings.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Residential Furniture Market Growth Improvement Highly Witness | Inter IKEA Systems, Herman Miller, Williams-Sonoma

The Residential Furniture Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Residential Furniture industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Bernhardt Furniture Company, Heritage Home Group, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Ashley Home Stores Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company, Century Furniture LLC., Legends Furniture & Herman Miller Inc..