BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Weapon offense: Sylvia Drive. A Sylvia man, 34, and a Ravenna man, 27, fought each other at about 6:30 p.m. April 30 at a house on Sylvia. According to witnesses, the Ravenna man was a former guest at the Sylvia home. He arrived at the home uninvited and asked for his clothes. The Sylvia man told the Ravenna man he didn’t have his clothes. He told the Ravenna man to leave, and the two argued.