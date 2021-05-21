Iowa Legislature Might Be Gambling Away Casino Workers Pay

A sweeping gambling deal that allows mobile sports betting anywhere in Florida neared completion Tuesday, but one big question remained: Is it legal?. On the second day of a week long special session to ratify the agreement between the state and Seminole Tribe, a House committee and the full Senate voted to create a new state agency called the Gaming Control Commission and agreed to the allow the Tribe to offer online sports betting as well as full casino games in exchange for at least $500 million a year in payments to the state for the next 30 years.