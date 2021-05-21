Iowa Legislature Might Be Gambling Away Casino Workers Pay

The Iowa Legislature recently passed a bill that prohibits the use of issuing an identification form including information on whether the holder has received a vaccination for COVID-19, for state, county, or city organizations, as well as prohibits most businesses or governmental entities from requiring a customer, patron, client, patient, or other person who is invited onto the premises of the businesses or governmental entities, to furnish proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccination. State Senator Julian Garrett tells KNIA News he and members of the legislature felt it was a necessary measure to weigh the freedom of the individual compared to the business owner.