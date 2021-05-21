Ina Garten's Secret To Making Herbs Last Longer
Fresh basil to sprinkle on your homemade pizza. Chives to chop up for a baked potato topping. Sage to mix in with your roasted veggies. No matter what you're using them for, fresh-picked herbs can instantly elevate any dish in a way that their freeze-dried counterparts just can't. The only issue with opting for fresh herbs? Using them up before they go bad. Similar to spinach and other leafy greens, it's all too common to bring home a bunch of herbs and toss them in the fridge — only to find them wilted or moldy when you go to use them just a few days later.www.mashed.com