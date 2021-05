Jill Apfelbaum. Images via Malvern Saddlery.

Jill Apfelbaum, the owner of Malvern Saddlery, has been dressing the region in fashionable equestrian gear for nearly three decades, writes Melissa Jacobs for Main Line Today.

Apfelbaum is a fashion insider and an avid rider. She specializes in boots, britches, and show coats for both competition and everyday wear.

