Wahama survives in 10 innings

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of timely home runs kept the Lady Falcons unbeaten, as the Wahama softball team defeated non-conference guest Tug Valley 2-1 in 10 innings on Thursday in Hartford. The Lady Panthers (13-9) broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning, with Kinna Justice bunting for a hit, and then scoring on an error after a bunt from Alyssa Newsome. The Lady Falcons (15-0) left five runners on base in the first six frames, with four of the stranded runners in scoring position. Wahama was down to its final out, when senior Deborah Miller hit a solo home run to right-centerfield, forcing extra innings. After each team left a runner on second in the ninth inning, WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a walk-off home run. Lieving was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out 13. Autumn Hall took the pitching loss with seven strikeouts in a complete game for TVHS. Lieving, Amber Wolfe and Emma Knapp each went 2-for-4 to lead the Red and White, while Hall singled twice to pace Tug Valley.

www.mydailysentinel.com
